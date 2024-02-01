Premier League clubs are some of the most demanding in the world. They do not tolerate bad patches and internal conflicts, with most not allowing their managers enough time to iron out the creases and build a rhythm. This is why longevity is a rare commodity for coaches earning their living in the English top flight. There are a few exceptions of course, with some brilliant minds making the most of their clubs’ faith to create lean, mean, winning machines and take them to Premier League glory.

Today, we will take a look at five exceptional individuals who have defied the odds to build an everlasting legacy in the Premier League. Here are five managers who have taken the least number of games to reach 200 Premier League wins.

#5 Arsene Wenger – 332 Matches

Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger required 332 matches to clinch his 200th victory in the English Premier League. Between 1996 and 2018, Wenger managed Arsenal in a record 828 Premier League matches, overseeing 476 wins, 199 draws, and 153 defeats.

Wenger, who helped become Arsenal a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, won three titles with the Gunners (1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04). Arsenal’s win in the 2003-04 season is arguably the most remarkable in the league’s history, as they cruised to the title without suffering a single defeat in 38 matches. Wenger, manager of “The Invincibles”, is the only one in history to have the golden Premier League trophy in his possession.

#4 Jose Mourinho – 326 Matches

One of the shrewdest minds in soccer history, Chelsea legend Jose Mourinho needed 326 matches to reach 200 wins in the Premier League. The Portuguese manager had the fortune of overseeing 363 matches in the English top-flight and enjoying 217 victories. He suffered 62 losses before leaving EPL in April 2021.

Self-christened “the special one”, Mourinho is the only tactician on this list to manage more than one Premier League club. He started with Chelsea, then worked with Manchester United, and finally had a short stint at Tottenham Hotspur.

The ex-Real Madrid manager guided Chelsea to their first league title in 50 years in his debut season (2004-05) in England. Under his tutelage, the Pensioners defended their crown in the 2005-06 season. Mourinho left Stamford Bridge in 2007 to join Serie A side Inter Milan. After enjoying a lot of success in Italy and then in Spain (with Real Madrid), the ex-AS Roma manager returned to Chelsea ahead of the 2013-14 season. The following season, Mourinho won his third and final Premier League title with the Blues.

#3 Sir Alex Ferguson – 322 Matches

The most successful manager in British soccer history, Sir Alex Ferguson has claimed the third spot on the list. The legendary Manchester United tactician took only 322 games to reach the 200-win mark in the English top flight.

Ferguson took charge of Manchester United in 1986. There were a few lean years initially, with his first title not coming until the 1992-93 season. Over the next two decades, however, his Red Devils thoroughly bossed England, clinching a whopping 13 Premier League titles in total. Unsurprisingly, Ferguson holds the record for the most wins (528) in the history of the Premier League. He also won the Manager of the Season Award a mind-boggling 11 times — seven times more than his nearest rival Pep Guardiola (4).

#2 Jurgen Klopp – 318 Matches

The latest manager to crack this esteemed list, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken 318 matches to reach 200 Premier League victories. The German tactician attained the major milestone on Wednesday night (January 31), as his Reds secured a thumping 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Anfield.

Klopp came on as Liverpool’s manager in October 2015. Over the last eight-and-a-half years, he has helped the Merseysiders become one of the best teams both in England and Europe. In the 2018-19 season, Klopp’s Liverpool came agonizingly close to winning the title, finishing only a point behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The Anfield outfit finally went the distance the following season, clinching their first EPL title in 30 years.

Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool’s manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. It will be interesting to see if his players can gift him a farewell title in May.

#1 Pep Guardiola – 269 Matches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sits at the summit, having reached 200 Premier League victories in a record 269 matches. Overall, he has taken charge of Manchester City in 287 Premier League games, guiding them to 211 wins, 38 draws, and 38 defeats.

The Spanish tactician came on as manager at the start of the 2016-17 season and guided them to a third-place finish. The following season, Guardiola won his first Premier League title, overseeing a historic 100-point-season. Except for the 2019-20 season, Guardiola’s City has won the Premier League title in each of the last five seasons.

This year, he is aiming to become the first manager in history to win four consecutive EPL titles.