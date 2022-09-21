Kevin Stefanski takes blame for Browns loss instead of Nick Chubb

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Cleveland Browns might have had the most disappointing loss of the entire weekend throughout the NFL. There were certainly some teams that blew their leads, such as the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Miami Dolphins, but the Browns’ loss could truly come back to hurt this team when it’s all said and done, more so than Baltimore’s.

The reason for saying this is because, with everything that’s going on with Deshaun Watson, this team is not going to have their quarterback for more than 10-plus games this season. That’s a major issue that they have Jacoby Brissett running theur offense and unfortunately for them.

It’s certainly an interesting way to look at everything that’s gone on for the Cleveland Browns, but it’s the reality of the situation if the team wants to make the playoffs this season. Every game before Deshaun Watson returns is going to be vital for them to compete in and hopefully win.

There was a big play during the game that saw Nick Chubb decide to not take a knee and instead he scored a touchdown. The New York Jets then responded with 1 minute and 30 seconds left by scoring two touchdowns and winning the game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that it wasn’t Nick Chubbs’ fault and something that the team has to communicate to him in the future.

“Obviously retrospect you know, you want to do anything that can secure the win, so that’s something that’s my responsibility to communicate to that huddle,” Stefanski said per Cleveland.com. “You know, to put yourself up potentially 14 points inside of two minutes, you should close out that game. So, yes, I wish I had said that to Nick (Chubb), and Nick would have done it. But it doesn’t change the fact that we had plenty of opportunities to win that game.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Cleveland Browns react to this loss. There are still plenty of games for them to figure this thing out and play cleaner football. This loss against the Jets was certainly inexcusable, but there’s a ton of the year left and they still have an opportunity of being the team that they were hoping to be.