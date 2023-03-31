With Joshua vs Franklin going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the O2 Arena, London.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Joshua vs Franklin Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are excited to see Anthony Joshua back in action this weekend against Jermaine Franklin. Joshua vs Franklin headlines this bumper card from the O2 Arena on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling heavyweight dust-up in London this weekend.

Although there are no world title belts on the line here, Joshua vs Franklin is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of boxing fans from around the world. When Anthony Joshua steps foot into the ring, all eyes are on him. He is one of the most eye-catching boxers in the world, and will aim to begin his rise back to heavyweight stardom on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua to Win: -1000

Anthony Joshua to Win by KO/TKO: -333

Anthony Joshua to Win by Decision: +375

Jermaine Franklin to Win: +750

Jermaine Franklin to Win by KO/TKO: +1100

Jermaine Franklin to Win by Decision: +2000

Draw: +2500

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Anthony Joshua is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Jermaine Franklin is the huge betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘AJ’ is one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of this era.

Joshua to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-333) with him winning the fight by decision (+375) the next likely outcome. For Franklin to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+1100) than he is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+2000).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 90.9% chance that Anthony Joshua reigns supreme and beats ‘989 Assassin’ on his return to action this weekend.

There is just a 11.8% implied probability chance that Jermaine Franklin beat ‘AJ’ judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Joshua lost as an overriding betting favorite (fight vs Andy Ruiz Jr back in June 2019 at Madison Square Garden).

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Anthony Joshua on paper is a shoe in to beat Jermaine Franklin this weekend. The value in backing Joshua to win the fight outright is poor, but backing him via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for boxing bettors.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype! Be sure to stay up to date with all the boxing news as well as watching our exclusive boxing live streaming sites.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

