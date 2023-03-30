With Anthony Joshua returning to the ring this weekend, we have decided to take a look at where he sits in boxing history in terms of net worth. After this fight with Jermaine Franklin on April 1, Joshua’s net worth will surpass fellow British heavyweight great Lennox Lewis.

Anthony Joshua Net Worth To Hit $150 Million With Franklin Fight

Anthony Joshua walks to the ring for the 28th as a professional boxer this Saturday night as he aims to climb back up the heavyweight ladder towards the summit of the division.

‘AJ’ takes on Jermaine Franklin on April 1, a tough American fighter who has nothing to lose, but everything to gain. Joshua is of course the heavy favorite to win the fight with the best offshore gambling sites, but will have to bring his A-game if he is to get back to winning ways this weekend.

An interesting caveat to this fight is that once Anthony Joshua receives his purse in the aftermath of the bout, his net worth will hit $150 million dollars and in turn surpass fellow British heavyweight boxer, Lennox Lewis.

The 33-year-old is expected to earn somewhere in the region of $10 million for this fight against Franklin on April 1, meaning he will overtake the great Lennox Lewis on the list of wealthiest boxers to ever step foot in a ring.

From winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, then turning professional a year later, Anthony Joshua has gradually earned more and more money in his boxing career. He has fought in 12 consecutive world title fights prior to this one against ‘989 Assassin’, so it comes as no surprise to see Joshua as one of the highest paid boxers to ever live.

He is a huge commercial draw for sponsors, as well as carrying the British boxing scenes single-handedly for years before the re-emergence of heavyweight rival Tyson Fury. ‘AJ’ is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing. The likes of Fury, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and even Jake Paul now are earning hundreds of millions of dollars per-fight now too.

Since winning his maiden world title back in 2016 against American heavyweight Charles Martin, Joshua has earned hundreds of millions of dollars. More about Joshua’s career earnings later in this article.

Now, Joshua’s net worth is expected to rise once more after his fight this weekend against Jermaine Franklin. Not only that, but his net worth will hit the $150 million dollar mark and surpass former undisputed heavyweight champion and fellow British boxer, Lennox Lewis.

ALSO SEE: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Net Worth Comparison

Top 10 Highest Paid Boxers Of All Time

Anthony Joshua Career Earnings

Anthony Joshua has had 27 fights as a professional boxer since making his debut back in 2013. As his career has progressed, not only has Joshua picked up multiple world title belts, but he has also earned millions upon millions of dollars.

Since stepping up to world level back in April 2016, Anthony Joshua has continued to earn huge paycheques fight after fight. Having had such a long and successful career to date and having been involved in some of the biggest fights in recent boxing memory on multiple occasions, it will come as no surprise to learn that the former two-time heavyweight world champion has earned mind-boggling sums of money throughout his boxing career.

Up until the Franklin fight this Saturday, Anthony Joshua’s total career earnings in the ring equates to roughly $340 million. This is right up there with some of the highest earners in recent boxing history.

Joshua’s career earnings trump the majority of other boxers. The fact ‘AJ’ has earned somewhere in the region of $340 million purely from boxing is impressive. Not to mention the fact that figure will increase by $10 million or so this weekend following the clash with Jermaine Franklin.

Below is a list of Joshua’s last 10 fights and how much he reportedly made in each of the respective bouts.

Anthony Joshua Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10) – Breakdown:

Joshua vs Usyk 2 – $75 million

Joshua vs Usyk – $18.5 million

Joshua vs Pulev – $13 million

Joshua vs Ruiz 2 – $75 million

Joshua vs Ruiz – $31 million

Joshua vs Povetkin – $25 million

Joshua vs Parker – $25 million

Joshua vs Takam – $12.5 million

Joshua vs Klitschko – $18.75 million

Joshua vs Molina – $6.25 million

Purse details gathered from sportskeeda.com

Total from last 10 fights: $300 million

Anthony Joshua Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason why Anthony Joshua’s net worth is so great and is expected to hit the $150 million mark this weekend is due to the fact he is incredibly marketable.

Joshua has at least 10 sponsors, all who will be paying big bucks to have their brand associated with the former two-time world heavyweight champion. Given the fact ‘AJ’ has been one of the best heavyweights in the world for over five years now, it comes as no surprise to learn that sponsors are queuing up to get on board the Anthony Joshua hype train.

Not only is Joshua an elite fighter, but he talks well, looks well and means well. All of these traits are factors that have led to Joshua being the commercial colossus that he is today. One of Joshua’s biggest sponsors is Under Armour. The London man is at the very forefront of the Under Armour brand, alongside a whole host of huge celebrity names like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Joshua also has a long list of other sponsors who are likely paying him millions of dollars too. These sponsors include Beats Electronics, Lucozade, JD Sports, EA Sports, Bulk Powder, Hugo Boss, Jaguar, Audermars Piguet and William Hill.

Perhaps Joshua’s biggest commercial deal is the five year contract he signed with boxing live streaming platform DAZN. Just last year DAZN announced that Anthony Joshua would be the face of their brand, paying the former unified heavyweight champion in excess of $125 million over a five year period.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings inside the ring are all huge factors in the growth of Joshua’s net worth. Now, Anthony Joshua’s net worth is set to hit $150 million in the aftermath of the Jermaine Franklin fight. This means he will surpass fellow British boxer and former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Lennox Lewis, in boxing’s rich list.

As of today for the main event, the American is still the huge underdog to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. However, the majority of people will be back ‘AJ’ to win the fight of course. He is currently priced around -1000 with the best offshore sportsbooks to get back to winning ways this weekend from the O2 Arena.

What a fight we have on our hands from London on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this heavyweight dust-up.

Other Content You May Like