Ever wondered who has the higher net worth – Anthony Joshua or Jermaine Franklin? Well, in this article we have analysed the career earnings from boxing of both fighters. This includes both their net worth’s, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Read on to find out much more.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin – Who Has The Higher Net Worth?

Firstly, lets look at Anthony Joshua’s net worth and career earnings. As of March 2023, Anthony Joshua’s net worth is said to be around $150 million. The British boxing superstar has gradually made more and more in his career, and has come arguably the biggest commercial draw in boxing outside of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and possibly Tyson Fury.

Joshua is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing, especially in the UK. After winning his maiden world title back in 2016 with a knockout win over the American heavyweight Charles Martin. ‘AJ’ has earned millions of dollars since.

The majority of the 33-year-old’s income of course comes from boxing. He is one of the biggest stars in the sport and will continue to earn an absolute fortune for the remainder of his career inside the ring. Not to mention his various sponsorship deals outside of the ring too. A bit more about that later in this article.

Now, lets look at the underdog for this fight – Jermaine Franklin. As of March 2023, Jermaine Franklin’s net worth is said to be around $620,000. ‘989 Assassin’ isn’t a household name in boxing circles if you are comparing him to ‘AJ’, but he is a fringe world level heavyweight and made a name for himself last time out against Dillian Whyte, despite losing the fight.

Of course, Franklin’s net worth is almost certainly due to rise in the aftermath of the upcoming Joshua fight, no matter whether he wins or loses. A fight with Joshua guarantees you a career-high payday, which Franklin will be set to receive in the aftermath of the bout on Saturday night in the UK.

If Franklin can do the unthinkable and somehow pulls off the upset here on Saturday night against Joshua, his net worth will absolutely soar.

Career Earnings From Boxing – Joshua vs Franklin

Anthony Joshua made his professional boxing debut back in 2013 after winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He has had 27 professional fights in total, progressively earning more money as his career has accelerated.

Since stepping up to world level in 2016, Joshua has continued to earn more and more money fight after fight. Having had a long and successful career to date, Anthony Joshua’s total career earnings inside the ring equates to roughly $340 million.

This is right up there with some of highest earners in recent boxing history. Joshua’s career earnings trump the majority of other boxers, bar the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez who is the cash cow of the sport. Tyson Fury has also earned millions of dollars in his career. They are probably the three highest earning boxers in the sport today.

Despite it not being a world title fight, Anthony Joshua will earn another bumper paycheque when he faces Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night. Do not be surprised to see Joshua earn in excess of $10 million for this fight against Franklin at the weekend.

Below is a list of Joshua’s last 10 fights and how much he reportedly made in each of the bouts.

Anthony Joshua Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10) – Breakdown:

Joshua vs Usyk 2 – £61 million

Joshua vs Usyk – £15 million

Joshua vs Pulev – £10 million

Joshua vs Ruiz 2 – £60 million

Joshua vs Ruiz – £25 million

Joshua vs Povetkin – £20 million

Joshua vs Parker – £20 million

Joshua vs Takam – £10 million

Joshua vs Klitschko – £15 million

Joshua vs Molina – £5 million

Purse details for Anthony Joshua in GBP. Info gathered from sportskeeda.com

Total from last 10 fights: £241 million

Now looking at the man opposite Joshua in the ring on Saturday night – Jermaine Franklin. The American heavyweight has been a professional boxer since he made his debut back in 2015. All in all, Franklin has had 21 professional fights, earning more money as his career has progressed.

Last time out Jermaine Franklin earned a career high pay-day against British heavyweight Dillian Whyte. Franklin was paid a lucrative $500,000 for the Whyte fight – the biggest purse of his career by quite some margin.

Overall, Jermaine Franklin’s total career earnings inside the ring equates to roughly $1.5 million. Compared to other heavyweight boxers this isn’t huge. However, Franklin has only began to have big fights recently, hence why his career earnings are nowhere near the levels of ‘AJ’.

No matter whether he wins or loses on Saturday, the American heavyweight is set to make over double his Whyte purse against Anthony Joshua. Of course, if he goes on to win the fight, the world will be Jermaine Franklin’s oyster and he will begin to earn incredible sums of money going forward.

Jermaine Franklin’s purse info gathered from sportspayouts.com

Anthony Joshua & Jermaine Franklin Sponsorship Deals

Next we are going to look at the sponsorship deals and endorsements both Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin have. Again, it is the British fighter who have far more sponsors. This comes as no surprise given the fact he has been one of the best heavyweights in the world for over five years.

Joshua is incredibly marketable, given the fact he speaks well, looks well and most importantly fights well. In terms of endorsements and sponsorships, Anthony Joshua has a fair few. Sponsors have been queuing up to get on board the ‘AJ’ hype-train.

One of Anthony Joshua’s main sponsors is of course Under Armour. They are his main sponsor, with Joshua being at the forefront of the Under Armour brand alongside The Rock.

Under Armour just one of his main endorsements, along with a long list of others. His other sponsors include the likes of Beats Electronics, Lucozade, JD Sports, EA Sports, Hugo Boss, Jaguar, Audermars Piguet and William Hill.

Perhaps Joshua’s biggest sponsorship deal is his five year deal with live streaming platform DAZN. Joshua’s deal with DAZN only began last year, with the former two-time heavyweight champion expected to earn in the region of $125 million over five years.

Due to these sponsors, Anthony Joshua earns a tidy sum outside of the ring, as well as earning a fortune in it. As we have alluded to previously, Joshua is a sponsors dream. There are almost certainly a whole host of brands and companies queuing up to get on board the ‘AJ’ hype train.

In terms of endorsements and sponsorships for Joshua’s opponent on Saturday, Jermaine Franklin, he doesn’t have nearly as many sponsors. The Michigan man isn’t yet a household name in boxing circles, hence why he lacks in endorsement deals compared to ‘AJ’.

However, one sponsor we definitely know of for Jermaine Franklin is Empire. Empire are a boxing brand, specialising in hand-wrapping tape and gloves. Franklin was seen sporting an Empire hat at the official press conference for the Joshua fight announcement back in February.

It is unknown exactly how much Empire pay ‘989 Assassin’ to use their gear and show off their brand. Of course, Franklin’s endorsements aren’t on the same level as the likes of Anthony Joshua, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t well paid by his sponsors.

Should Franklin defeat Joshua and claim the biggest win of his career, you can be rest assured that a whole host of sponsors will be queuing up to get on board with the 29-year-old. Should Franklin defeat ‘AJ’ on Saturday night, his sponsorships and endorsement deals will grow rapidly and his earnings outside of the ring will go through the roof.

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)

Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023

Saturday April 1, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST

Approx. 5.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK

O2 Arena | London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

