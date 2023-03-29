Boxing

When Is The Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard

Paul Kelly
It’s fight week! Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin is upon us as ‘AJ’ returns in a bid to climb back up the heavyweight later towards world titles. Here is everything you need to know about this boxing super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight undercard. What a night of boxing action we are in for this Saturday night!

Anthony Joshua Vs Jermaine Franklin – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin
  • 📊 Records: Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KO’s) | Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 1, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: O2 Arena | London, England, UK
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Joshua -1000 | Franklin +750

Above is everything you need to know about the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, April 1 from the O2 Arena in London, England, UK. The fight is a 12 round contest and will get underway at around 5.30pm EST approx.

‘AJ’ goes into Saturday’s fight as the slight favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that ‘989 Assassin’ is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated heavyweight matchup in London on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ringwalks!

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a DAZN subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV or via stream, you will be able to watch this compelling heavyweight clash live from London on DAZN, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the monthly subscription fee. The Joshua vs Franklin fight will likely get underway at approx. 5.30pm EST.

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the O2 Arena on Saturday night. Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin is of course the main event. The undercard includes some big prospects from British boxing including Galal Yafai and Fabio Wardley, as well as some brilliant fights in the lower weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Heavyweight 12
Galal Yafai vs Moises Calleros Flyweight 10
Fabio Wardley vs Michael Polite Coffie Heavyweight 10
Austin Williams vs River Wilson-Bent Middleweight 10
Campbell Hatton vs Louis Fielding Lightweight 8
Jordan Flynn vs Kane Baker Super-Featherweight 8
John Hedges vs Daniel Bocianski Light-Heavyweight 8
Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA Super-Lightweight ?
Peyer Kadiru vs TBA Heavyweight ?
Juergen Uldedaj vs TBA Cruiserweight ?

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
