Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News jake paul vs anderson silva fight announced for october 29th

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Announced For October 29th

Author image

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
jake paul vs silva

JAKE PAUL returns to the ring next month as he faces his toughest assignment in the professional boxing ring to date. ‘The Problem Child’ faces former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, on October 29th on Showtime PPV from the Gila River Arena, Arizona.

This fight will headline a massive show from Phoenix at the end of next month, with this highly anticipated boxing match-up capturing the imagination of boxing fans all around the world.

Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva Set To Clash On October 29th In Phoenix, Arizona

Jake Paul faces the toughest fight of his professional boxing career as he takes on MMA legend and former long-reigning UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

The fight will headline a huge Showtime PPV event on October 29th in Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona, with the Gila River Arena set to sell-out with all eyes on ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Spider’.

Paul hasn’t been in the ring since December last year, when he fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, knocking him out cold and making a huge statement.

For Silva, his last boxing outing was against Tito Ortiz last September, winning via first round stoppage. Silva also has a huge win in the professional boxing ring over former world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Chavez Jr beat some big names such as Andy Lee and Marco Antonio Rubio in his boxing career, winning the world middleweight title in the process. Chavez Jr also shared the ring with pound-for-pound boxing great, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, losing a unanimous decision.

The wins on Silva’s resumé are impressive, of course with that sensational win Chavez Jr being the best of them all, so the Brazilian clearly has some exceptional boxing talent in his own right. This is certainly the toughest assignment of Paul’s pro boxing career.

There is no animosity between the pair, with Jake Paul saying this about his next opponent:

“Anderson Silva is the nicest guy in the world and we love him. I respect this man. I’m still going to knock him out, but respectfully knock him out,” Paul said at the press conference.

For Anderson Silva, he is confident he will get his hand raised and is excited at the prospect of fighting ‘The Problem Child’:

“I don’t feel pressure any more because everything I do in this sport and MMA I do with my heart. Jake and his brother are training hard to become boxers. They try to show respect for the community. Jake has good potential and people need to respect that.”

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva – Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV
  • 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -110 | Anderson Silva -110

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Odds

Haven’t claimed the Paul vs Silva betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play
Jake Paul -110 Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Announced For October 29th
Anderson Silva -110 Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Announced For October 29th
Draw +1600 Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Announced For October 29th

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Tale Of The Tape

Jake Paul — Record and Bio

      • Age: 25-years-old
      • Country: USA
      • Height: 6′ 1″ (185 cm)
      • Reach: 76” (193 cm)
      • Stance: Orthodox
      • Overall Record: 5-0
      • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4
      • Fights Won by Decision: 1

Anderson Silva — Record and Bio

      • Age: 47-years-old
      • Country: Brazil
      • Height: 6′ 2″ (188 cm)
      • Reach: 77 1/2″ (197 cm)
      • Stance: Orthodox
      • Overall Record: 3-1
      • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 2
      • Fights Won by Decision: 1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens