Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Announced For October 29th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

JAKE PAUL returns to the ring next month as he faces his toughest assignment in the professional boxing ring to date. ‘The Problem Child’ faces former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, on October 29th on Showtime PPV from the Gila River Arena, Arizona.

This fight will headline a massive show from Phoenix at the end of next month, with this highly anticipated boxing match-up capturing the imagination of boxing fans all around the world.

Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva Set To Clash On October 29th In Phoenix, Arizona

Jake Paul faces the toughest fight of his professional boxing career as he takes on MMA legend and former long-reigning UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

The fight will headline a huge Showtime PPV event on October 29th in Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona, with the Gila River Arena set to sell-out with all eyes on ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Spider’.

Paul hasn’t been in the ring since December last year, when he fought former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, knocking him out cold and making a huge statement.

For Silva, his last boxing outing was against Tito Ortiz last September, winning via first round stoppage. Silva also has a huge win in the professional boxing ring over former world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Chavez Jr beat some big names such as Andy Lee and Marco Antonio Rubio in his boxing career, winning the world middleweight title in the process. Chavez Jr also shared the ring with pound-for-pound boxing great, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, losing a unanimous decision.

The wins on Silva’s resumé are impressive, of course with that sensational win Chavez Jr being the best of them all, so the Brazilian clearly has some exceptional boxing talent in his own right. This is certainly the toughest assignment of Paul’s pro boxing career.

There is no animosity between the pair, with Jake Paul saying this about his next opponent:

“Anderson Silva is the nicest guy in the world and we love him. I respect this man. I’m still going to knock him out, but respectfully knock him out,” Paul said at the press conference.

For Anderson Silva, he is confident he will get his hand raised and is excited at the prospect of fighting ‘The Problem Child’:

“I don’t feel pressure any more because everything I do in this sport and MMA I do with my heart. Jake and his brother are training hard to become boxers. They try to show respect for the community. Jake has good potential and people need to respect that.”

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva – Fight Information

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva 📊 Records: Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s)

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO’s) | Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 29th, 2022

October 29th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV 🏟 Venue: Gila River Arena | Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona

Gila River Arena | Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 Fight Odds: Jake Paul -110 | Anderson Silva -110

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Odds

Haven’t claimed the Paul vs Silva betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets. Be sure to also check out the best offshore betting sites.

Here is a list of Bovada‘s prices for the upcoming fight this weekend:

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -110 Anderson Silva -110 Draw +1600

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Tale Of The Tape

Jake Paul — Record and Bio

Age: 25-years-old Country: USA Height: 6′ 1″ (185 cm) Reach: 76” (193 cm) Stance: Orthodox Overall Record: 5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 Fights Won by Decision: 1



Anderson Silva — Record and Bio