Who Is The Favorite To Win The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight?

As the boxing world prepares for 2023’s most highly anticipated clash so far, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight. We also take a look at the best US sportsbooks latest estimations for this compelling catchweight clash between ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight?

With Davis vs Garcia now just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling catchweight dust-up. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia headlines at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The Davis vs Garcia grudge match is off course the star attraction, with some world title action in the super-middleweight division also on the undercard.

Although there is no belt on the line for this fight, that doesn’t detract from how incredible a fight this is. Undefeated vs undefeated. Two young American superstars going toe-to-toe. Knockout artists vs knockout artists. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

In the lead up to the fight, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -260 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Here is the list of prices for this boxing super-fight ahead of Davis vs Garcia with BetOnline. Also be sure to take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Gervonta Davis to Win: -260

Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO: -138

Gervonta Davis to Win by Decision: +450

Ryan Garcia to Win: +200

Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +333

Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +850

Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Gervonta Davis is the sportsbooks favorite to beat Ryan Garcia this weekend in their catchweight mega-fight. ‘King Ry’ is the slight betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that Davis has won 12 consecutive world title fights and is already a three-weight world champion.

Davis to win by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome (-138) with him winning the fight by decision (+450) the next likely outcome. For Garcia to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO than by any form of decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 72.2% chance that ‘Tank’ Davis reigns supreme and defeats Ryan Garcia this weekend in what would be the biggest win of his career to date.

With just days until fight night, boxing fans can watch the Davis vs Garcia fight live on Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Will Gervonta Davis show why he is widely regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet, or with Ryan Garcia defy the odds and claim the biggest win of his career?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend. What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype! Bragging rights on the line in one of the best fights in recent boxing memory!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Other Content You May Like