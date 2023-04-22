Boxing

Who Is The Favorite To Win The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
4 min read
Gervonta Davis Boxing
Gervonta Davis Boxing

As the boxing world prepares for 2023’s most highly anticipated clash so far, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight. We also take a look at the best US sportsbooks latest estimations for this compelling catchweight clash between ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight?

With Davis vs Garcia now just days away, fans from all over the world are getting super excited for this compelling catchweight dust-up. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia headlines at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The Davis vs Garcia grudge match is off course the star attraction, with some world title action in the super-middleweight division also on the undercard.

Although there is no belt on the line for this fight, that doesn’t detract from how incredible a fight this is. Undefeated vs undefeated. Two young American superstars going toe-to-toe. Knockout artists vs knockout artists. Somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go!

In the lead up to the fight, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -260 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

Here is the list of prices for this boxing super-fight ahead of Davis vs Garcia with BetOnline. Also be sure to take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

  • Gervonta Davis to Win: -260
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by KO/TKO: -138
  • Gervonta Davis to Win by Decision: +450
  • Ryan Garcia to Win: +200
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by KO/TKO: +333
  • Ryan Garcia to Win by Decision: +850
  • Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

As you can see with the prices above, Gervonta Davis is the sportsbooks favorite to beat Ryan Garcia this weekend in their catchweight mega-fight. ‘King Ry’ is the slight betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that Davis has won 12 consecutive world title fights and is already a three-weight world champion.

Davis to win by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome (-138) with him winning the fight by decision (+450) the next likely outcome. For Garcia to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO than by any form of decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 72.2% chance that ‘Tank’ Davis reigns supreme and defeats Ryan Garcia this weekend in what would be the biggest win of his career to date.

With just days until fight night, boxing fans can watch the Davis vs Garcia fight live on Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Will Gervonta Davis show why he is widely regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet, or with Ryan Garcia defy the odds and claim the biggest win of his career?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend. What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype! Bragging rights on the line in one of the best fights in recent boxing memory!

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Boxing Record | Ryan Garcia Boxing Record

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing

LATEST What Is The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Pay-Per-View Price?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  5min
Gervonta Davis Boxing
Boxing
Will Gervonta Davis Win The Fight Against Ryan Garcia On Saturday Night?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min

On the surface, it would appear that Gervonta Davis is the clear favorite to defeat Ryan Garcia in their catchweight contest this weekend. However, ‘King Ry’ will have other ideas…

Ryan Garcia Girlfriend
Boxing
Who Is Ryan Garcia’s Girlfriend? Is ‘King Ry’ Still Dating Andrea Celina & Do The Couple Have A Child?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min

Ryan Garcia attempts to claim the biggest win of his boxing career this weekend as he faces Gervonta Davis in a boxing super-fight. In the lead up to the bout,…

Ryan Garcia Boxing
Boxing
Ryan Garcia Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘King Ry’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado Boxing Davis vs Garcia Undercard
Boxing
Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event On The Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Undercard?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
Gervonta Davis Boxing
Boxing
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis To Beat Ryan Garcia With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1 min
Gervonta Davis Girlfriend 1 1
Boxing
Who Is Gervonta Davis’ Girlfriend? Is ‘Tank’ Still Dating His Baby Mom Vanessa Posso?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7min
Arrow to top