World renowned Hall of Fame boxing trainer, Teddy Atlas, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight. The multiple world title winning trainer believes ‘Canelo’ will get the job done late in the fight, but that he is slightly on the decline.
Best Canelo vs Ryder Betting Promos & Free Bets
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Canelo vs Ryder Prediction: Teddy Atlas Backing ‘Canelo’ To Win By Late KO
When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Teddy Atlas knows a thing or two. Having been in the sport for decades, Atlas is a highly respected figure in boxing circles. He has trained multiple world champions over the years so has a detailed eye and is extremely educated when it comes to giving insight into a boxing fight.
Atlas has trained the likes of heavyweight champion Michael Moorer, former two-weight world champion Timothy Bradley, other world champions such as Barry McGuigan and Donny Lalonde, as well as the likes of Alexander Povetkin and currently Oleksandr Gvozdyk.
The Hall of Fame boxing trainer is widely respected in boxing, and when he gives predictions and insights for fights, fans listen. Given the fact that Atlas is such a big name in boxing circles and has been in the sport for decades, his predictions are usually very popular with fans.
This weekend is no different. Ahead of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder this Saturday night from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, the boxing veteran has given his Canelo vs Ryder prediction. For this huge undisputed world super-middleweight clash, Atlas is siding with ‘Canelo’ to defeat ‘The Gorilla’ via stoppage late in the fight.
With just hours until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs Ryder fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is still the biggest star in the sport so his fights are enormous all over the world!
RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds
With the fight almost upon us, Teddy Atlas has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Canelo vs Ryder fight playing out. He is backing the Mexican hero to win the fight, but does think we are beginning to see a slight decline from ‘Canelo’.
In his latest video on his YouTube channel, THE FIGHT With Teddy Atlas, the Hall of Fame boxing trainer revealed that he can see the fight going late, past eight or nine rounds, but does expect ‘Canelo’ to secure a late stoppage against the seasoned Brit:
“He [Canelo] could get Ryder out of there. This fight is what the doctor ordered to make Canelo feel better, if he has stepped back. I think he’s stepped back a little bit.
“Ryder has enough experience and enough grit to to at least go some rounds with Canelo. I don’t think he can win the fight but he could go late.
“Ryder has been stopped once before, and that one could become two. Against GGG, Canelo looked slow and threw a lot of single shots. I can see this fight going late but do expect Canelo to knock him [Ryder] out.”
RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career Earnings | John Ryder Net Worth & Career Earnings
As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.
What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!
Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.
Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Canelo vs Ryder fight this weekend.
ALSO SEE: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record | John Ryder Boxing Record
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
- 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
- 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
- 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.