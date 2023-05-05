Boxing

Teddy Atlas Canelo vs Ryder Prediction: Boxing Trainer Backing ‘Canelo’ To Win By Late Stoppage

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Teddy Atlas Boxing
Teddy Atlas Boxing

World renowned Hall of Fame boxing trainer, Teddy Atlas, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight. The multiple world title winning trainer believes ‘Canelo’ will get the job done late in the fight, but that he is slightly on the decline.

Best Canelo vs Ryder Betting Promos & Free Bets

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Canelo vs Ryder Prediction: Teddy Atlas Backing ‘Canelo’ To Win By Late KO

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Teddy Atlas knows a thing or two. Having been in the sport for decades, Atlas is a highly respected figure in boxing circles. He has trained multiple world champions over the years so has a detailed eye and is extremely educated when it comes to giving insight into a boxing fight.

Atlas has trained the likes of heavyweight champion Michael Moorer, former two-weight world champion Timothy Bradley, other world champions such as Barry McGuigan and Donny Lalonde, as well as the likes of Alexander Povetkin and currently Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

The Hall of Fame boxing trainer is widely respected in boxing, and when he gives predictions and insights for fights, fans listen. Given the fact that Atlas is such a big name in boxing circles and has been in the sport for decades, his predictions are usually very popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder this Saturday night from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, the boxing veteran has given his Canelo vs Ryder prediction. For this huge undisputed world super-middleweight clash, Atlas is siding with ‘Canelo’ to defeat ‘The Gorilla’ via stoppage late in the fight.

With just hours until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs Ryder fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is still the biggest star in the sport so his fights are enormous all over the world!

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

With the fight almost upon us, Teddy Atlas has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Canelo vs Ryder fight playing out. He is backing the Mexican hero to win the fight, but does think we are beginning to see a slight decline from ‘Canelo’.

In his latest video on his YouTube channel, THE FIGHT With Teddy Atlas, the Hall of Fame boxing trainer revealed that he can see the fight going late, past eight or nine rounds, but does expect ‘Canelo’ to secure a late stoppage against the seasoned Brit:

“He [Canelo] could get Ryder out of there. This fight is what the doctor ordered to make Canelo feel better, if he has stepped back. I think he’s stepped back a little bit.

“Ryder has enough experience and enough grit to to at least go some rounds with Canelo. I don’t think he can win the fight but he could go late.

“Ryder has been stopped once before, and that one could become two. Against GGG, Canelo looked slow and threw a lot of single shots. I can see this fight going late but do expect Canelo to knock him [Ryder] out.”

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career Earnings | John Ryder Net Worth & Career Earnings

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Canelo vs Ryder fight this weekend.

ALSO SEE: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record | John Ryder Boxing Record

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Boxing

LATEST Canelo vs Ryder Betting Odds: Moneyline, Method Of Victory, Round Betting & More

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 4 2023
Julio Cesar Martinez Boxing
Boxing
Canelo vs Ryder Undercard Predictions: Betting Picks For Martinez vs Batista, Gvozdyk vs Bolotniks & More
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 4 2023

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder headlines this weekend at the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the Canelo vs Ryder…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Boxing
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Round Betting Picks: ‘Canelo’ To Win By KO In Rounds 7-9
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 3 2023

The undisputed super-middleweight championship is on the line as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this Saturday night. Boxing fans are excited for the return of ‘Canelo’, who…

Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder in Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 3 2023
Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder in Washington | WA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 3 2023
Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder in Vermont | VT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 3 2023
Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 3 2023
Arrow to top