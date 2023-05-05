World renowned Hall of Fame boxing trainer, Teddy Atlas, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight. The multiple world title winning trainer believes ‘Canelo’ will get the job done late in the fight, but that he is slightly on the decline.

Canelo vs Ryder Prediction: Teddy Atlas Backing ‘Canelo’ To Win By Late KO

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Teddy Atlas knows a thing or two. Having been in the sport for decades, Atlas is a highly respected figure in boxing circles. He has trained multiple world champions over the years so has a detailed eye and is extremely educated when it comes to giving insight into a boxing fight.

Atlas has trained the likes of heavyweight champion Michael Moorer, former two-weight world champion Timothy Bradley, other world champions such as Barry McGuigan and Donny Lalonde, as well as the likes of Alexander Povetkin and currently Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

The Hall of Fame boxing trainer is widely respected in boxing, and when he gives predictions and insights for fights, fans listen. Given the fact that Atlas is such a big name in boxing circles and has been in the sport for decades, his predictions are usually very popular with fans.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder this Saturday night from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, the boxing veteran has given his Canelo vs Ryder prediction. For this huge undisputed world super-middleweight clash, Atlas is siding with ‘Canelo’ to defeat ‘The Gorilla’ via stoppage late in the fight.

With just hours until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Canelo vs Ryder fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of the entire boxing world. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is still the biggest star in the sport so his fights are enormous all over the world!

With the fight almost upon us, Teddy Atlas has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Canelo vs Ryder fight playing out. He is backing the Mexican hero to win the fight, but does think we are beginning to see a slight decline from ‘Canelo’.

In his latest video on his YouTube channel, THE FIGHT With Teddy Atlas, the Hall of Fame boxing trainer revealed that he can see the fight going late, past eight or nine rounds, but does expect ‘Canelo’ to secure a late stoppage against the seasoned Brit:

“He [Canelo] could get Ryder out of there. This fight is what the doctor ordered to make Canelo feel better, if he has stepped back. I think he’s stepped back a little bit.

“Ryder has enough experience and enough grit to to at least go some rounds with Canelo. I don’t think he can win the fight but he could go late.

“Ryder has been stopped once before, and that one could become two. Against GGG, Canelo looked slow and threw a lot of single shots. I can see this fight going late but do expect Canelo to knock him [Ryder] out.”

As of today for the main event, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info



🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

