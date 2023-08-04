Ahead of Saturday’s 185-pound boxing contest, here at SportsLens we will run you through how to bet on Nate Diaz to defeat Jake Paul, with the former UFC fighter the heavy favorite with the price-setters. US boxing fans can bet on the fight to their hearts content with BetOnline.

How To Bet On Nate Diaz To Beat Jake Paul

Betting on the UFC veteran to defeat the highly controversial Jake Paul this weekend is extremely straight forward and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

What Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Markets Are There?

Saturday’s highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is just days away and there is plenty to savour for people looking to place a wager.

Popular markets among boxing enthusiasts at BetOnline include the method of victory, whether it be by way of knockout or points, as well as how many rounds the fight will last. These are just a few of the many markets available at BetOnline – one of the best US boxing betting apps.

See below for a full list of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz markets at BetOnline for their fight from Dallas, Texas this weekend:

Fight outright

Method of victory

Total rounds

To go the distance

Round betting

Knockdowns

Draw no bet

Finish/decision only

Will Nate Diaz Beat Jake Paul?

Given the fact he is making his professional boxing debut this weekend and is 38-years-old, the best offshore sportsbooks have Nate Diaz down as a huge betting underdog this weekend at in the main event at the American Airlines Center in his bout with Jake Paul.

This of course means that ‘The Problem Child’ is the relatively heavy favorite to defeat the Stockton man and get back to winning ways following his defeat to Tommy Fury last time out. Bragging rights are on the line with this weekend, with Jake Paul looking to bounce back from the Fury defeat, with Nate Diaz looking to make a winning start to his boxing career.

The current odds at BetOnline have Jake Paul down as the heavy favorite at odds of -360, whilst Nate Diaz is the big betting underdog at odds of +265 with the best offshore gambling sites to win.

What a fight we have on our hands from Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

