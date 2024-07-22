Boxing News

Jake Paul Picks Up Another Emphatic Knockout As He Calls Out A Whole Host Of Professional Fighters

Olly Taliku
Jake Paul was in action again this weekend, as the YouTube sensation turned boxing star emphatically knocked out Mike Perry via a sixth round TKO before calling out the like of Alex Pereira and Mike Tyson. 

Jake Paul Eases To Another Knockout  

On Saturday night Jake Paul took to the ring for his latest bout on DAZN, with former MMA star Mike Perry the freshest challenger for Paul to go up against.

Jake Paul was dominant from the start against Perry and after six rounds the 27-year-old really made his mark on the fight, as he dropped a bloodied looking Perry to the floor with a flurry of punches that resulted in Paul winning via TKO.

There wasn’t a moment where Paul looked out of his depth on Saturday and if anything Perry looked like the easiest opponent he’s faced yet, as he was dropped to the canvas three times before eventually getting knocked out.  

Following the brutal knockout, Paul of course got straight on the microphone and began to give a list of future opponents – which included some big names such as Mike Tyson and Alex Pereira.

“Mike Tyson, you’re next big boy – sign the contract! November 15 on Netflix, I’m excited for that one, imma go home and prepare for that [next].

“I want you, Alex Pereria. I just beat a BKFC champion, I’ve beat multiple UFC champions and he said he wants to box so Alex Pereria, after Mike Tyson lets make it happen.” 

Paul was supposed to take on boxing legend Mike Tyson instead of Mike Perry over the weekend, but Tyson was forced to withdraw from the bout with an ‘ulcer flare up’ which prevented him from training for the fight.

UFC Legends Respond

Alex Pereira took almost no time at all to respond to Paul after his fight, with the UFC heavyweight champion face timing the former YouTube star just minutes after being called out.

While the conversation wasn’t audible on broadcast, Pereira reportedly said ‘lets go brother, lets run it.’ Whether the Brazilian was serious or not is yet to be confirmed but Pereira has voiced his eagerness to move into the boxing world.

However since then, Pereira has been question about a future bout with Jake Paul to which he reacted by almost laughing himself to tears.

MMA stars past and present clearly don’t take Jake Paul seriously, as despite now being 9-1 in his professional boxing career, he has been accused of cherry picking his opponents so that he holds an unfair advantage every time.

Conor McGregor was another UFC legend who wasn’t too impressed by Paul’s win or callouts – taking to X to mock the former YouTuber’s opponent choices.

 

