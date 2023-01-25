Boxing

Comparing The Boxing Earnings Of Both Jake Paul And Tommy Fury

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Ever wondered who has made more money inside the boxing ring – Jake Paul or Tommy Fury? Well, in this article we have analysed the career earnings from boxing of both fighters. This includes both their professional boxing bouts and any exhibitions they have had. Read on to find out much more.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury – Who Has Earned More Money In Boxing?

After months of back and forth, it looks like Tommy Fury and Jake Paul could finally settle their difference in the ring. It is rumoured that February 25th is the date for their fight in Saudi Arabia. However, there has been no official announcement yet.

If the fight does go ahead, it has the potential to be one of the biggest fights of the year. Two celebrities who are arguably more famous for their outside the ring careers than inside it. If the pair meet in the centre of the ring at the end of February, it has all the makings of being one of the biggest fights in recent memory.

The fight would do hundreds of thousands of buys at the pay-per-view, possibly even millions. Who knows, could Paul vs Fury compete with some of the highest grossing boxing fights in history?

In the early betting market, Jake Paul is the slight favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. Fury is currently the underdog, but as the fight draws closer we fully expect the Englishman to get backed into favour with sports betting apps.

Jake Paul Career Boxing Earnings

Despite only having his first professional boxing fight in 2020, Jake Paul became the highest paid athlete under the age of 25 in 2021 thanks to his boxing career.

‘The Problem Child’ had two  fights in 2020, before competing three times in 2021 in the boxing ring. Paul had just the one fight in 2022 against Anderson Silva, but has earned astronomical sums of money since he started on his boxing journey. Hats off to him, he knows how to market himself.

The American YouTube star began his boxing career with an exhibition bout against Deji, brother of KSI. Jake Paul won the fight via knockout and reportedly took home somewhere in the region of $3 million for the contest. His next fight in 2020 was deemed a professional outing. The former Disney channel star made another $1 million dollar for that fight, capping off the year with over $4 million in boxing earnings. That was only jus the start for Jake Paul who has had a meteoric rise since then.

Jake Paul then went on to earn an astronomical number the following year. It is reported that the Ohio man earned around $40 million in 2021. Forbes suggested that his three bouts in 2021, Ben Askren and then twice against Tyron Woodley, earned him the $40 million figure from pay-per-view and other revenue streams, with another $5m coming from non-boxing activities.

Things didn’t stop there for ‘The Problem Child’. In 2022, Paul had one fight against former long-reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Anderson Silva. It is reported that the 26-year-old earned in the region of $5 million for the fight in guaranteed purse and pay-per-view revenue. It is likely that this figure is actually higher than $5 million for the bout in Arizona.

Hats off to the guy, he certainly knows how to make money and has transformed himself into one of the highest paid boxers in the world.

Jake Paul’s total career earnings inside the boxing ring equates to roughly $54 million. This is quite staggering considering Paul only took to the sport three years ago and as of yet hasn’t fought a real professional boxer.

It will be interesting when he does eventually step up and fight a real boxer. If the Tommy Fury fight does happen on February 25th, then it is likely that Paul will be a slight betting favorite with the best boxing sportsbooks.

Hats off to him. He has earned an absolute fortune and will continue to do so as his boxing career progresses.

Jake Paul Boxing

Tommy Fury Career Boxing Earnings

 Tommy Fury has been a professional boxer since he made his debut back in 2018 on the Josh Warrington vs Carl Frampton undercard. Although he has been a professional boxer for over four years now, the Englishman has only had eight professional contests.

The brother of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, shot to stardom after appearing on reality TV series Love Island. Fury came second on the show with Molly-Mae Hague back in 2019 and the pair are still dating today. In fact, Molly-Mae is expecting a baby anytime now with ‘TNT’ set to become a father for the very first time.

The 23-year-old has seemingly earned far more money outside of the boxing ring than he has in it. Sponsorship deals with various global brands has earned Tommy Fury an absolute fortune outside of the ring. However, inside the ring it is clear that Fury hasn’t quite maximised his earnings.

In his eight professional boxing bouts to date, it is reported that Fury has earned less than $1 million in total through boxing. This comes as no surprise given the fact that Fury has only featured on undercards of big shows and is yet to headline a show of his own.

For Fury’s seventh fight back in 2021 against Anthony Taylor, it is reported that he earned $15,000 for the bout. That fight was on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley – an enormous fight card that saw Fury’s foe win a close decision over the former UFC Welterweight Champion.

In comparison, Paul earned in and around $3 million for his fight with Woodley on the same night. The comparison between Paul and Fury in terms of earnings and star power right now is chalk and cheese.

Of course, ‘TNT’ isn’t poor by any stretch of the imagination. He has probably earned more than many other eight fight novices given the fact he is a huge celebrity and carries the Fury name too.

Jake Paul Has Earned More Money Than Tommy Fury In Boxing

All in all, the career earnings inside the boxing ring between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is a complete mismatch. ‘The Problem Child’ has earned over $50 million more than his English rival, despite both having had a similar amount of fights and Fury actually being professional for two years longer than his American counterpart.

One of the main reasons that Paul has earned millions of dollars more than ‘TNT’ is that the American has headlined basically every show he has fought on. Fury hasn’t. Fury has fought eight times and each of these fights have been on the undercard of a far bigger event. That is one key difference between the pair.

Jake Paul is the star attraction, headlining events and bringing millions of eyeballs to watch him box. This is why he will likely earn double what Fury does if and when the pair meet in the boxing ring on February 25th.

jake paul vs tommy fury

