Liverpool legend and England star Jordan Henderson has expressed disappointment after being booed by a section of English supporters on Friday night (October 15).

Henderson captained England in their 1-0 friendly win over Australia at Wembley Stadium on Friday night. As he was being taken off in the 61st minute, a section of Three Lions fans booed him for leaving the country for Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Liverpool Legend Henderson Hurt By England Jeers

The former Liverpool skipper left Merseyside for Dammam in July, drawing criticism from a few fans. His involvement in the national team was also questioned following his shock departure to the desert.

During England’s bout with Australia on Friday, fans once again expressed their displeasure, drawing a post-match reaction out of Henderson. He said he was disappointed with the treatment but stood by his controversial decision to leave England. Henderson said (via GOAL):

“Everybody has got their own opinion. I love playing for England, I have done for many years, that’s why I’m still here. I still want to play for England for as long as I possibly can and give everything for the team, for my country.

“It’s not nice, your own fans, if they were booing. But listen, people have got their own opinions. Whenever I bump into anyone on the street it’s always been positive stuff and nice things said. But listen, it won’t change who I am and what I do for this team and for my country. I give absolutely everything every time.”

Henderson continued:

“Whether people believe us or not is up to them. But when I’m here with England, it doesn’t change anything. I give absolutely everything. Of course, it’s disappointing, but it won’t change what I do here. I want to keep playing and keep fighting and help the team become successful.”

Henderson Won It All In Reds’ Colors

Before leaving for Al-Ettifaq in the summer, Henderson spent 12 great years at Anfield. He appeared in 492 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 32 times and providing 61 assists. The 33-year-old won eight trophies in England, including one UEFA Champions League trophy, a Premier League title, and an FA Cup.