"It was more about the club" – Folarin Balogun Sheds Light On His Conversations With Mikel Arteta Before Arsenal Exit

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has said he had good chats with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, revealing the Spaniard was not behind his transfer away from north London.

Arsenal academy graduate Balogun spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Stade Reims, emerging as one of the best goalscorers in the division. He played 37 games for Monaco in Ligue 1, scoring 21 times and providing three assists. Despite his excellent performances in the French top flight, the Gunners decided against keeping the USA international, selling him to Monaco for a €30 million ($31.60 million) fee.

Balogun Opens Up About Conversation With Arteta Before Arsenal Exit

Looking back on his summer switch from Arsenal, Balogun confirmed that Arteta was not the reason behind his departure from his departure. According to the forward, Arteta was warm and tried to give him minutes but, ultimately, it was out of his hands.

The 22-year-old forward told ESPN (via Evening Standard):

He didn’t really say much, he just said that when I came back he just said well done, and he encouraged me to keep going.

Then me coming back in a pre-season, it was just more about me seeing whether I fit into his plans and seeing if I can continue to play some games.”

He added:

He said that he would try to get me involved as best as he could, but of course, he also told me that the people higher up were making decisions on me and seeing what would be best for me. So the conversations between me and him were good, but it was more about the club, what they wanted to do.

Arsenal Could Have Used A Player Like Balogun

With Edward Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus struggling to add ruthlessness to Arsenal’s attack, they are being linked with Brentford ace Ivan Toney. The Bees reportedly want around €80 million for the attacker, making it difficult for Arteta and Co. to pull off a January swoop.

The north Londoners probably would not have had to look outside had they kept Balogun around for one more season. It would have increased competition for places at the Emirates, which could have pushed Jesus and Nketiah to up their game.

On the back of a blistering season, Balogun has enjoyed a strong start to life in Monaco as well, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in five matches. It will be interesting to see if he can match or improve upon his last season tally.

Arrow to top