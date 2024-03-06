The UEFA Champions League is arguably the most entertaining competition in soccer. Every year, the biggest and brightest European giants compete, entertain fans with their ability to pass, build, and score. Champions League aspirants Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich have been flagbearers of eye-catching gameplay this season, and we expect to see plenty more as we gradually enter the business end of the campaign.

Today, we will take a broader scope and check out the most trigger-happy teams since the competition’s rebranding in 1992. Continue reading to meet the five teams that have scored the most goals in Champions League history over the last 32 years:

#5 Juventus: 344 Goals

Serie A teams have a reputation for prioritizing stability over flamboyance. While Juventus also follow that school of strategy, they are well-versed in scoring goals in Champions League ties. According to Transfermarkt, the Bianconeri have scored 344 goals in 220 games since the competition’s facelift in 1992. Coming to all-time rankings, Juve are in fifth place with 479 goals to their name.

Despite reaching the UEFA Champions League final a whopping seven times over the years, the Old Lady have only won the competition twice. Their first win came in 1984-85 and the other one in 1995-96.

#4 Manchester United: 420 Goals

Premier League’s only representative on this list, Manchester United have bagged 420 goals in 248 matches since 1992. Overall, the Red Devils have scored 545 times in the competition’s illustrious history, including the European Cup era.

The 20-time English champions have not been as successful in the tournament of champions. They have only won it thrice since 1955, with the first one coming in 1968 and the other two in 1999 and 2008, respectively.

#3 Barcelona: 576 Goals

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona are in third place, having scored 576 goals in 292 matches in the UEFA Champions League since 1992. Scoring 680 goals since 1955, they are in third place in the competition’s all-time rankings as well.

The Blaugrana had a tough time in the competition before the rebranding, with them only winning it once (1991-92). Since then, they have added four more UCL trophies (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) to their cabinet.

#2 Bayern Munich: 595 Goals

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have scored an impressive 595 times in the 290 Champions League matches they have played in the last 32 years. Overall, the Bavarians have scored a cool 819 times in the tournament of champions.

Bayern Munich, who secured a 3-0 win over Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 5, have won the competition six times. Three of those victories (2001, 2013, 2020) have come in the competition’s current facia.

#1 Real Madrid: 658 Goals

Scoring 658 goals in 311 matches since the 1992-93 season, UEFA Champions League royalty Real Madrid have captured the top spot. In total, Los Blancos have scored a whopping 1064 goals since the competition — then European Cup — officially began in 1955.

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the competition’s history. They have won the trophy an eye-popping 14 times, with eight of those wins coming after 1992. They are also the only team to win the competition three consecutive times since the rebranding.