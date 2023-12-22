Soccer

Inter Miami Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Luis Suarez Will Join Former Barcelona Teammate Lionel Messi At Vice City

Sushan Chakraborty
Luis Suarez And Lionel Messi Will Play Together At Inter Miami
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Inter Miami will soon add Lionel Messi’s close friend and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to their ranks. According to the journalist, the Herons reached a verbal agreement with Suarez in November and are now preparing to announce his signing.

Luis Suarez & Lionel Messi Reunited Again At Inter Miami

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Romano claimed that Inter Miami will sign Suarez on a one-year deal, with the option to extend his stay for one more year.

The Italian journalist wrote:

Luis Suarez to Inter Miami, all set to be sealed and announced — here we go!

Contract ready after verbal agreement reached one month ago — one-year deal for Suarez.

He added:

Deal will also include an option for further season.

Messi and Suárez, together again.

Messi enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign with Inter Miami, scoring 11 times and providing five assists in 14 matches across competitions. However, the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit noticeably suffered whenever the Argentinian failed to make an impact or had to sit out due to an injury. To challenge for the MLS Cup in 2024, they need to add more firepower to their ranks, and it is safe to say that signing ‘El Pistolero’ is a step in the right direction.

Suarez, who will become a free agent on December 31, 2023, enjoyed an impressive season at Brazilian Serie A side Gremio. He featured in 53 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 26 times and providing 17 assists. Inter Miami will be in for a treat if he manages to carry over this form to the United States.

Messi & Suarez Were Too Hot To Handle At Barcelona

Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2014 but could not play his first La Liga game until October due to a suspension. The Uruguayan did not take time to settle in at Barcelona, striking up an instant connection with teammates Messi and Neymar. The former Liverpool man scored 25 goals and provided 23 assists in 43 matches as Barca marched on to the Treble at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Following Neymar’s switch to Paris Saint-Germain, Suarez and Messi became a two-man army, tearing apart any defense that dared to challenge them. Between the 2014-15 and 2019-20 seasons, Messi and Suarez played 258 games together for Barcelona, combining for 99 goals and winning 13 trophies. It will be interesting to see how the friends fare on American soil next season.

