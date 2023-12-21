Soccer

“We are not the Barça from 2010” – Xavi Urges Barcelona To Be Agressive & ‘Show Some Soul’ To Get Out Of Rough Patch

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed

Barcelona manager Xavi has admitted his team do not have the quality of the Barca side that conquered Europe under Pep Guardiola. He also asserted that the Catalans needed to show more “soul” and aggression to get out of the rut they were in.

Barcelona Barely Scraped To A Win Against Almeria

La Liga holders Barcelona have not been at their best this season. They have dropped 16 points in 18 league matches so far and currently find themselves in third place in the La Liga rankings, despite playing one game more than other top-four teams.

On Wednesday (December 20), the Blaugrana welcomed bottom-placed Almeria to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Looking to return to winning ways after suffering two defeats and a draw in their last three games in all competitions, Xavi’s side needed to make a statement of intent against Gaizka Garitano’s men. However, things did not go quite as planned.

Barcelona created a slew of chances, but their finishing let them down. They somehow got on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline, but Cules were audibly disappointed with their display.

Xavi Wants His Players To Show Soul And Aggression

In his post-match press conference, Xavi acknowledged his team were struggling to take their chances, which is why he challenged his players to show more aggression and determination on the pitch.

The Spanish tactician said (via The Star):

If we aren’t going to take our chances, at least we need to be aggressive and show some soul. 

Unless we run like animals we won’t get anywhere. Unless we leave our skin out there we won’t win anything. We need to wake up. It’s not a football issue, it’s about soul.

He also admitted that his current team could not be compared to the Barca side of 2010, which featured superstars like Lionel Messi, David Villa, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, and, of course, Xavi himself.

Xavi continued:

We are not the Barça from 2010, we don’t have the quality of the Barça from 2010. 

We just don’t have that, forget about it. We don’t have that quality or that individual capability. We don’t have that.

Barcelona won it all under Guardiola between 2008 and 2012, including two UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, and two Copas del Rey, amongst others.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Xavi Barcelona Coach Disappointed
Soccer

LATEST “We are not the Barça from 2010” – Xavi Urges Barcelona To Be Agressive & ‘Show Some Soul’ To Get Out Of Rough Patch

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 21 2023
Real Madrid Ace Cristiano Ronaldo And Barcelona Star Lionel Messi
Soccer
“It’s a very difficult question” – Pablo Sarabia Struggles To Pick The Best Between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe & Neymar
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 21 2023

Spain international Pablo Sarabia has said it is incredibly difficult to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe as they are all incredible players. Sarabia Has Played…

FIFA Club World Cup Manchester City V Fluminense
Soccer
FIFA Club World Cup Final: Manchester City Vs Fluminense – Where To Watch, Prize Money, Team News & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 21 2023

Reigning English Premier League and UEFA Champions League champions Manchester City will take on Copa Libertadores holders Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Friday…

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored 50 Goals In 2023
Soccer
5 Players Who Scored The Most Goals In 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo Clinches 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 21 2023
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Pundit Claims Reds ‘Definitely’ Admire In-Form 21-Year-Old Defender
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 20 2023
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Investment: Premier League Icons Express Concern Over The Billionaire’s Impact At Old Trafford
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 20 2023
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Carlo Ancelotti Requests Real Madrid Stalwart To Postpone His Retirement
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 20 2023
Arrow to top