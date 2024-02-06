Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has expressed disappointment for missing the pre-season friendly against Hong Kong XI on Sunday (February 4), revealing he was absent due to a muscular problem.

Lionel Messi-Less Inter Miami’s Secure First Pre-Season Victory

Three days after suffering a crushing 6-0 defeat to Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Seasons Cup, Inter Miami squared off against Hong Kong XI at the Hong Kong Stadium. Skipper Messi was not fit enough to take part in the Herons’ fifth friendly, but it did not keep the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit from clinching their first pre-season win.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s side played with confidence from start to finish and walked away with a deserved 4-1 victory. Robert Taylor scored the opener in the 40th minute, but Henri Anier put the hosts back level in the 43rd minute. Inter Miami pushed hard for the victory in the second half and added three more goals to their tally. Lawson Connery Sunderland, Leandro Campana, and Ryan Sailor were the second-half scorers for Vice City.

Messi Hopes To Be Back For Vissel Kobe

Inter Miami will play their sixth pre-season fixture against Japanese club Vissel Kobe on Wednesday (February 7), and Messi wants in on the action. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Messi voiced his dismay for missing the Hong Kong XI clash and hoped he would be fit to play against Vissel Kobe.

The Argentine said (via Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club on X):

“I missed the last match in Hong Kong due to muscle discomfort. I really wanted to play because many people came, but this is part of the game.

“The pre season tour is coming to an end and I would like to play the last match in Japan before returning. My condition will be evaluated after today’s training and it will be determined whether I will play or not.”

Messi, 36, has scored just once in the pre-season thus far, that, too, from the penalty spot. It came in Miami’s 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal at the end of January.

If Miami are to fight for an MLS Cup Play-off spot this year, they need their talisman at their best. And when it comes to boosting confidence, there is nothing better than a few goals in a winning fixture.