Inter Miami Drop Massive Lionel Messi Hint On Social Media Ahead Of Cincinnati Clash

Sushan Chakraborty
MLS & Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi Has Been The Best Transfer Of The Summer

Lionel Messi has not completed a match for Inter Miami since returning from international duty in September, owing to a muscle scarring issue. The Herons have thus far been very coy about the Argentina icon’s fitness, but judging by their recent update on social network platforms X & Instagram, Messi’s return looks imminent.

Inter Miami’s Optimistic Lionel Messi Update

Messi has played just 37 minutes of football since returning from international duty last month. The 36-year-old could not even make the bench in Vice City’s damaging 4-1 defeat to Chicago Fire on October 4. Coach Gerardo Martino could not confirm a return date for Messi after the game but said he expected to welcome him back to the team before the regular season ended on October 21.

In a positive turn of events, the 36-year-old superstar was pictured on the grass, training with his teammates on Friday (October 6), hinting towards a return in Saturday’s game against Cincinnati.

The news of Messi’s return was seemingly corroborated by Inter Miami’s social media admin, with them posting an image of Messi with the caption:

Nos vemos mañana (see you tomorrow) 👋

Miami Need Messi To Have A Shot At Qualifying For The MLS Playoffs

It remains to be seen whether Martino actually brings Messi into the fold or not, but the importance of his return cannot be overstated. Miami has missed their star man terribly over the three odd weeks. Without Messi running the show for them, the Herons have lost two, drawn two, and won only one of their last five games. Their 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final kept them from bagging their second silverware of the season.

Inter Miami currently find themselves five points off an Eastern Conference playoff spot with just three games left to play. They must first secure nine points from their next three games and then hope for some favorable results to get into the business end of the season. To successfully complete Phase 1 of the plan, they need a helping hand from one of the best players in history, Leo Messi.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has played 12 games for Miami so far in all competitions, scoring 11 times and claiming five assists. Impressively, the Herons have so far not been beaten in any of the matches that Messi has featured in. It will be interesting to see if that streak continues if the Barcelona icon takes to the field against Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati on Saturday.

