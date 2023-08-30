The Indianapolis Colts have been making headlines around the NFL over the last few weeks, though none of the news is particularly promising for the coming season.

Colts Roster: Anthony Richardson Has Very Few Weapons Left

The #Colts have released veteran WR Isaiah McKenzie. pic.twitter.com/fApCIoOIZO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2023

Expectations weren’t exactly high to begin with. The Colts were one of the league’s worst teams last year, which was followed by a serious youth movement this past offseason. Some thought that they reached when they drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson 4th overall, and then there was the Jonathan Taylor saga.

Unhappy with his contract and his current situation in Indianapolis, the running back who has been one of the game’s best over the last couple of seasons requested a trade, which the team wound up failing to accommodate. Taylor will start the season on the PUP list, meaning that he’ll be ineligible to play until at least Week 5.

Taking away one of the league’s leading rushers from a rookie quarterback is worrisome enough. The Colts leaned heavily on Taylor during his first three seasons in the league, and it was thought that they’d do more of the same as Richardson developed and learned the ropes. But that isn’t the only weapon that was taken away.

Just Three WRs Left On The Roster

Kinda crazy: The #Colts have ZERO players on their entire roster that are over the age of 30… Extreme youth movement in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/gu6hEJlMLN — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 29, 2023

While trimming down their roster to the allocated 53 players, the Colts cleaned house when it came to their wide receivers. The most recent cut came when Isaiah McKenzie was let go, leaving Indianapolis with just three wide receivers on their active roster.

Michael Pittman Jr. will still be the team’s #1 option, having hovered around 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Alec Pierce had a nice rookie season last year, catching 41 balls for nearly 600 yards. But those are the only two players with any experience, as the third guy is rookie third round pick Josh Downs.

The team certainly can’t roll into Week 1 with just the three guys on the roster. There will be at least a couple of free agent additions to the team, though it is yet to be seen which direction the Colts go in that regard.

But a rookie season is about building chemistry and learning the ropes through consistency. So far, the Indianapolis Colts have been anything but consistent in Anthony Richardson’s first few months with the franchise.

