Colts Depth Chart: Tight End Jelani Woods Likely Headed To IR

Owen Jones
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods has aggravated his hamstring injury and will likely be put on injured reserve to start the season.

 

Woods was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the university of Virginia. On the initial depth chart, Woods is listed as the third string tight end, but seemingly has more upside than and skill as the others. Woods is an athletic specimen as he is listed as 6’7″ 265 lbs. Especially playing tight end, his size gives him an advantage on the football field. Woods has been battling a hamstring injury ever since training camp and has not played in the preseason because of it.

Tight End Depth Chart

Mo Alie Cox

With an IR stint in the horizon for Woods, the Colts will now turn to tight ends Kylen Granson and Mo Alie Cox as the tight end tandem for the young quarterback Anthony Richardson. Alie Cox is the veteran in this tight end group so it would not be surprising if he gets the most snaps. He is also a freak athlete as he is listed at 6’5″ 267 lbs. The Colts do have a knack for drafting freaks of nature as they took Anthony Richardson at quarterback who has a very high ceiling.

The Indianapolis Colts are +700 to win the AFC South according to Indiana sportsbooks.

The hope is for Woods to only miss the first four games of the 2023 NFL season. The experienced tight end room for the Indianapolis Colts are a good thing to have when your team has a rookie quarterback. The Colts may rely on their wide receiver room until Woods get back healthy. The Colts have now lost Jonathan Taylor and Jelani Woods for at least the first four games. Hopefully the other players can help Richardson grow as a starting quarterback in this league.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

