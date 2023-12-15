Soccer

“I was very, very disappointed in his behavior” – Christophe Dugarry Slams PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe, Claims He Is Not A Leader Like Zinedine Zidane

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Barcelona man Christophe Dugarry has criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for his performance against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night (December 13). Dugarry claimed the Frenchman was an “individualist” and made no effort to close down his opponents.

Mbappe’s PSG scraped through to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 following their 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. French teenager Warren Zaire-Emery scored the equalizer for PSG in the 56th minute after Karim Adeyemi fired the hosts in front in the 51st minute at Signal Iduna Park.

Dugarry Cites Zinedine Zidane’s Example To Criticize PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe

Speaking on RMC Sport after PSG’s game, Dugarry claimed Mbappe did not work hard enough for his team, saying the France attacker was not “concerned” with defensive responsibilities.

He stated (via GOAL):

I blame him for his attitude. I understand that statistics are important to him. He knew it was a match where he was expected. He had to be the leader of this PSG team and when I hear ‘leader’, I hear ‘exemplary’. His qualities are not called into question, but the example has not been shown. He is a boy who is not concerned with any defensive task. He makes no effort when a defender passes three, four, five meters from him.”

I saw a passive Mbappe. He only harangued his teammates at the end to complain. I want to tell him that he should have done it before. I didn’t see him press Süle and Hummels. I was very, very disappointed in his behavior.

Dugarry then cited Zinedine Zidane as an example, asking Mbappe to show more urgency and inspire his teammates to follow suit.

He added:

He must get it in his head that a leader must set an example and feel concerned. I remember Zizou. When you saw him try so hard, run so much, defend so much, you had to move. Zizou was a collective, he is an individualist.”

Mbappe Had A Decent Game Against Dortmund

Although Mbappe rarely made an effort to help out at the back, he was quite impressive in the attacking department. Throughout the game, He made some excellent runs into the box, took defenders on, and created quite a few goalscoring opportunities.

On Wednesday, the ex-Monaco man completed six of nine dribbles, took 11 touches inside the opposition box, played seven passes into the final third, and created a game-high four chances. Mbappe also made two recoveries and won eight duels.

