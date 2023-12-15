Soccer

“I am not exactly confident” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Score Of Chelsea Vs Sheffield United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Former Celtic star and BBC columnist Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to pick up a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in their upcoming Premier League clash. Sutton, however, is not entirely confident of his prediction, as he does not have the best track record in Chelsea’s games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s 12th-placed Chelsea will welcome bottom-placed Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League Matchday 17 clash on Saturday afternoon (December 16). The Pensioners lost 2-0 to Everton in their last outing, while newly appointed manager Chris Wilder took the Blades to a slender 1-0 win over Brentford.

Sutton Backs Chelsea To Return To Winning Ways Against Sheffield

Chelsea, who have amassed only 19 points from 16 games this season, have been all over the place this season. They have won only five games, drawn five times, and lost on seven occasions. It is safe to say that they have not followed the script, but Sutton is hopeful his old team will not falter against, technically, the worst team in the division.

In his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

After losing to Liverpool in Chris Wilder’s first game back in charge, Sheffield United got their ‘new manager bounce’ last week when they beat Brentford – now can they follow that up?

The Blades have got the worst away record in the top flight this season, with only one point from seven games, so you would think not – but then again they are up against a Chelsea side, who I am wrong about most weeks.”

He continued:

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino came out and said he wanted some new players after they lost to Everton last week – which is pretty amazing when you consider Chelsea’s spending spree last summer – and it does not appear things are going to settle down at Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

I am still going to go with them to win, because they are at home to the bottom side in the Premier League who have struggled on the road, but you can probably tell I am not exactly confident that is what will happen.

Prediction: 2-0 to Chelsea

Chelsea Vs Sheffield United: Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea have quite an impressive record against Sheffield United. According to the data from Opta, the west London outfit have beaten Sheffield in five of their last seven meetings in the English Premier League.

They failed to get the better of the Blades only in the 2019-20 season, losing 3-0 at Bramall Lane and drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. It will be interesting to see if Sheffield can pull off another upset this Saturday.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona President Joan Laporta
Soccer

LATEST “We will never give up” – Barcelona President Joan Laporta Backs Club To Bounce Back & Fight For All 4 Trophies In 2023-24

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023
PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
“I was very, very disappointed in his behavior” – Christophe Dugarry Slams PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe, Claims He Is Not A Leader Like Zinedine Zidane
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023

Former Barcelona man Christophe Dugarry has criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for his performance against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night (December 13). Dugarry claimed the Frenchman was an…

PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer
Arsenal & Liverpool Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Reveals Whether Kylian Mbappe Could Be A Realistic Target For Premier League Pair
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023

Renowned journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is not a practical target for either Arsenal or Liverpool, as the Frenchman has his heart set on…

Liverpool Vs Manchester United
Soccer
Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023
Argentina and Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Won His Second World Cup Golden Ball In Qatar
Soccer
Argentina Jerseys Worn By Lionel Messi At The 2022 FIFA World Cup Sold For $7.8 Million
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023
Kylian Mbappe Is One Of The Quickest Players In Champions League
Soccer
10 Fastest Players In UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 15 2023
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
“It’s a matter of confidence” – Xavi Admits Barcelona Are Not Feeling ‘Inspired’ After Consecutive Defeats
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 14 2023
Arrow to top