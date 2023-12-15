Former Celtic star and BBC columnist Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to pick up a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in their upcoming Premier League clash. Sutton, however, is not entirely confident of his prediction, as he does not have the best track record in Chelsea’s games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s 12th-placed Chelsea will welcome bottom-placed Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League Matchday 17 clash on Saturday afternoon (December 16). The Pensioners lost 2-0 to Everton in their last outing, while newly appointed manager Chris Wilder took the Blades to a slender 1-0 win over Brentford.

Sutton Backs Chelsea To Return To Winning Ways Against Sheffield

Chelsea, who have amassed only 19 points from 16 games this season, have been all over the place this season. They have won only five games, drawn five times, and lost on seven occasions. It is safe to say that they have not followed the script, but Sutton is hopeful his old team will not falter against, technically, the worst team in the division.

In his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

“After losing to Liverpool in Chris Wilder’s first game back in charge, Sheffield United got their ‘new manager bounce’ last week when they beat Brentford – now can they follow that up?

“The Blades have got the worst away record in the top flight this season, with only one point from seven games, so you would think not – but then again they are up against a Chelsea side, who I am wrong about most weeks.”

He continued:

“Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino came out and said he wanted some new players after they lost to Everton last week – which is pretty amazing when you consider Chelsea’s spending spree last summer – and it does not appear things are going to settle down at Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

“I am still going to go with them to win, because they are at home to the bottom side in the Premier League who have struggled on the road, but you can probably tell I am not exactly confident that is what will happen.“

Prediction: 2-0 to Chelsea

Chelsea Vs Sheffield United: Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea have quite an impressive record against Sheffield United. According to the data from Opta, the west London outfit have beaten Sheffield in five of their last seven meetings in the English Premier League.

They failed to get the better of the Blades only in the 2019-20 season, losing 3-0 at Bramall Lane and drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. It will be interesting to see if Sheffield can pull off another upset this Saturday.