Stoke City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Huddersfield in the Championship on Friday night.

Huddersfield vs Stoke live stream

Huddersfield vs Stoke Preview

The Potters are coming into this game on the back of four defeats in their last five league matches and the visitors will be desperate to bounce back strongly. They have an impressive head to head record against Huddersfield and they will be desperate to extend that run. Stoke are currently undefeated in nine of their last ten matches against Huddersfield in all competitions. Meanwhile, the home side are in impressive form right now and they have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six league outings. They will be confident of extending their unbeaten run in the league with a home win here. Check out the best Huddersfield vs Stoke betting offers

When does Paraguay vs Uruguay kick-off?

The Championship clash between Huddersfield vs Stoke kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 28th of January, at John Smith’s stadium.

Huddersfield vs Stoke Team News

Huddersfield team news

Huddersfield will be without the services of Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo and Levi Colwill due to injuries. Huddersfield predicted line-up vs Stoke: Nicholls; Turton, Pearson, Lees; Pipa, Hogg, O’Brien, Toffolo; Thomas, Sinani; Ward

Stoke team news

Meanwhile, Stoke City will be without Harry Souttar, Romaine Sawyers, Abdallah Sima, Thomas Edwards and Josef Bursik due to injuries.

Stoke predicted line-up vs Huddersfield: Bonham; Harwood-Bellis, Jagielka, Chester; Smith, Vrancic, Allen, Clucas, Tymon; Brown, Campbell

