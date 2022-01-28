Countries
Home News huddersfield vs stoke prediction championship betting tips odds and free bet

Huddersfield vs Stoke prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

31 seconds ago

on

Stoke 1
Huddersfield will be looking to pick up a win at home when they take on Stoke City in the Championship on Friday night.
 

Match Info Date: 28th January 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield vs Stoke



Huddersfield vs Stoke Prediction

The home side are currently sixth in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six outings. They will be fairly confident of picking up all three points against a struggling Stoke City side.
 
Meanwhile, the visitors are 11th in the standings and they have lost four of their last five matches in the league.
 
Stoke will have to improve immensely in order to pull off an away win here.
 

Huddersfield vs Stoke prediction: Huddersfield 2-1 Stoke @21/2 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.



Huddersfield vs Stoke Betting Tips

Stoke City are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Huddersfield. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.
 
Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last six matches in the championship. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 22 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 

Huddersfield vs Stoke betting tip: Get Huddersfield to win at 11/8.

Bet on Huddersfield to beat Stoke at 11/8 with Bet365

Huddersfield vs Stoke Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Huddersfield vs Stoke from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Huddersfield: 31/20 with Bet365

Draw: 9/4 with Bet365

Stoke: 9/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 15/11 with Bet365

Under: 13/19 with Bet365

Huddersfield vs Stoke Free Bet

Huddersfield vs Stoke Free Bet

  
  
  
  
