Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is just days away now with the two American boxing superstars meeting in the centre of the ring in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Both boxers are expected to earn a nice paycheque, but just how much is the winner expected to make from the bout?

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight Purses

We are just days away from this highly anticipated super-fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia on Saturday night. The catchweight contest is taking place at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Another thing worth noting is that this is Davis’ first non-world title fight since June 2016. He has also had 12 consecutive world title fights. However, despite this being a non-world title fight, it is still without a shadow of a doubt one of the biggest of the year. Period.

Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. For Gervonta Davis, he is expected to earn in excess of $1.5 million for this fight. However, the figure he will actually receive is over five times that amount. $1.5m is his official purse pay-out.

However, due to various other bonuses, the PPV money, the live gate and other sources of revenue, ‘Tank’ is expected to earn in excess of $5 million for this fight against Garcia (source: sportspayouts.com).

In the opposite corner, Ryan Garcia is set to earn a career high payday too. According to Sporting Payouts, the California man is set to earn in the region of $350,000 for this fight against Davis.

Additionally, according to sportspadeia.com, the young boxing star could be set to receive a $2.5 million purse from his upcoming fight against ‘Tank’ after additional add-ons, is share of the pay-per-view and the gate.

Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?

How Much Will The Davis vs Garcia Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive a different fight purse depending on which man has their hand raised (see above).

Depending on who wins the fight will determine who receives the bigger paycheque. As Gervonta Davis is the ‘A side’ for the bout and gets a 60% share of the PPV revenue, he will likely earn far more more than his American counterpart on Saturday night, regardless of whether he wins or not.

For ‘King Ry’, he is still set to take home a career-high purse for this fight against the Baltimore man. He will receive 40% of the pay-per-view as well as receiving his own chunk of the revenue generated at the gate.

However, an interesting caveat to all of this purse talk and paycheques is that both Garcia and Davis came to a verbal agreement during an Instagram livestream that they will wager their entire purses on the outcome of their upcoming fight.

The pair came to an agreement that whoever wins the fight will take every dollar. This means, that if this is legit and a contract is signed, the winner of Davis vs Garcia could take home in excess of $7.5 million. If not maybe even closer to $10m.

One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘Tank’, expect fights with the likes of Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson or Vasyl Lomachenko next. If it be ‘King Ry’ who wins, an all-American clash with Regis Prograis or perhaps a fight against the likes of Jose Ramirez, Josh Taylor or Jack Catterall could be on the cards.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 15, 2023

Saturday April 15, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

