With the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight just days away, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Gervonta Davis’ career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, what weight he has won world title at, record in world title fights and how many knockout victories he has.

Gervonta Davis Boxing Record

Gervonta Davis returns to action this weekend as he faces Ryan Garcia in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. Davis vs Garcia goes down this Saturday night in the main event from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Tank’ was last seen in action in January when defending his WBA World Lightweight Title successfully against Hector Luis Garcia. Davis won the fight by knockout in the nineth round, making that 12 consecutive wins in world title fights.

Now, the 28-year-old takes on young American star Ryan Garcia this weekend in a 136-pound catchweight fight. This is just one pound above the lightweight limit – a division Davis has been competing in for three straight fights now.

Going into this fight, ‘Tank’ boasts an impressive boxing record of 28 wins to no losses. Of these 28 wins, Davis has won all but two opponents by knockout.

The only men to go the distance with Davis are Isaac Cruz in 2021 and German Ivan Meraz way back in 2014. Apart from those two bouts, Davis has won every single one of his fights by knockout. Hence why ‘Tank’ is odds on to beat ‘King Ry’ on Saturday night with the best offshore gambling sites.

Highly touted as the man to take of the boxing mantle from Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, Gervonta Davis signed to Mayweather Promotions when turning professional and quickly shot up the rankings. The hype and buzz around Davis was incredible, with boxing fans all around the world jumping on the ‘Tank’ bandwagon.

Davis’ first taste of world title success came back in January 2017 when he faces Jose Pedraza for the IBF Super-Featherweight Title. ‘Tank’ won the fight by TKO in the seventh round, becoming world champion for the very first time in the process.

That was the first of 12 successive world title fights for the Baltimore man. Davis then won his next two fights for the IBF Super-Featherweight Title against Liam Walsh and Francisco Fonseca. Both wins came via knockout yet again.

He then claimed the WBA Super World Super-Featherweight Title by knocking out Jesus Marcelo Andreas Cuellar in three rounds. He then defended the WBA strap on two occasions – with a first and second round KO respectively.

Davis then moved up to 135-pounds where he became the WBA Lightweight Champion by defeating Yuriorkis Gamboaby KO in the 12th and final round. The biggest KO win came next for ‘Tank’ as he emphatically knocked Leo Santa Cruz out cold in their bout in October 2020.

After the Santa Cruz fight, the Maryland man then moved up to super-lightweight where he again captured the WBA World Title by knocking out Mario Barrios in 11 rounds. ‘Tank’ then moved back down to lightweight where he defending his WBA strap three more times against Isaac Cruz, Rolly Romero and Hector Garcia respectively.

That takes us up to now in the career of Gervonta Davis. He has won 12 consecutive world title fights and has already been crowned a world champion in three different weight classes. The man in an absolute beast inside the boxing ring and will take some beating.

At just 28-years-old, Davis still has plenty left in the tank and is sure to be around world level for the next five years at a minimum. Who knows, he could even go on to win 20 world title fights in more weight divisions. A serious talent and one of the biggest stars in world boxing.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
  • 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday April 15, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

