Gervonta Davis Net Worth: Salary, Biggest Purse & Record Of ‘Tank’

Ahead of his first fight of the year this weekend, we have taken an in depth look into the boxing career of Gervonta Davis. This includes his net worth, biggest career purse, salary and boxing record. It’s safe to say that ‘Tank’ has earnt a fair few dollars in his career, with the biggest pay days still potentially ahead of him.

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia – Fight Information

Gervonta Davis Net Worth

Gervonta Davis has been a professional boxer since the age of 18. He has been boxing consistently for ten years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career progresses.

Up until recently, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather was Davis’ promoter. That is a telling factor as to how much money ‘Tank’ has made in his career. Given his nickname was ‘Money’, it comes as no surprise that Floyd Mayweather will have paid his fighters rather fruitfully.

As of January 2023, it is reported that Gervonta Davis’ net worth is $5 million.

More recently, Davis’ purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting against better fighters, for world titles, in huge events on massive shows.

Of course, given the fact Gervonta Davis is a rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘Tank’ has acquired real estate, expensive jewellery, flashy cars and various other assets that have contributed to his riches.

This figure of $5 million is likely to grow for the Baltimore man after his fight this weekend. Additionally, the fights he has been rumoured to be having next against the likes of Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will earn the 28-year-old mega money.

If Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is made in the summer, then it’s safe to say that Davis’ net worth could even double within the next 12 months or so, provided he gets these massive fights.

Biggest Fight Purse & Salary Of ‘Tank’

Prior to making his 28th walk to the professional ring, Gervonta Davis’ biggest fight purse is reported to have been around $1 million for his WBA World Lightweight Title fight against Isaac Cruz back in December 2021.

This was Davis’ 26th professional boxing fight and his first defense of his WBA Regular title at 135-pounds. The 28-year-old went on to win the fight via unanimous decision, which has ages like a fine wine now looking at Isaac Cruz’s recent performances after suffering a loss to ‘Tank’.

The vast majority of Gervonta Davis’ income does come from prize fighting. Of course, he has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Davis the most money.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As Davis is a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around $2 million annually.

Davis earns at least $1 million for each fight he has now, and has reportedly earnt around a total of $16,875,000 purely from fighting. That works out at roughly $625,000 for each of his 27 professional fights to date.

It is fair to say that Gervonta Davis isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he gets the bigger fights. Of course, the more fights Davis wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for big pay-days he will get.

Gervonta Davis — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 Lightweight (BoxRec)

Age: 28

Country: USA

Height: 5’5 1/2″ (166 cm)

Reach: 67 1/2” (171 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 27-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia Fight Odds

Bet Outright KO/TKO Play Gervonta Davis -1600 -400 Hector Luis Garcia +750 +1800 Draw +2200

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

