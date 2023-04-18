Another twist in the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight as both fighters agree to wager their entire purses on the outcome of Saturday’s bout. Davis vs Garcia is now a ‘winner takes all’ boxing fight this weekend! The two boxers agreed to a deal over an Instagram livestream during fight week.

Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia Agree To Wager Their Entire Purses On Saturday’s Fight

Boxing fans are excited for the highly anticipated super-fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia this Saturday night. This stellar fight is the main event attraction from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend at a 136-pound catchweight.

Ahead of Saturday’s compelling catchweight clash, there has been an added twist. On an Instagram live on Monday night, it seems that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia both came to an agreement regarding their purses for their upcoming clash.

Now it seems that Saturday’s mega-fight is officially a ‘winner takes all’ bout. Below is a clip of the livestream where all of the drama unfolded. It seems that ‘Tank’ and ‘King Ry’ have agreed to the bet! What an incentive to win on Saturday night!

“BET THE WHOLE PURSE”💰🤯 Davis & Garcia on an Instagram live 💨 🎥 @mymixtapezpic.twitter.com/3zCj7kXs14 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2023

The conversation started with Gervonta Davis saying, “You want to bet, the whole thing? The whole purse?” Garcia then instantly replied to Davis’ proposal by saying, “Let’s do it. The whole purse.”

Davis quickly responds by saying, “That’s a bet?” perhaps questioning whether the California man is being serious or not. The 23-0 fighter then replied, “Yes! Let’s bet. You hear me on the live, let’s bet. For sure!”

Garcia then went on to say, “Let’s make a contract, let’s sign in. Both of us. Let’s do it! If you really want it.”

After the conversation, ‘Tank’ got straight on the phone. It is unknown who exactly he called, but by the sounds of what he was saying it looks like he was phoning his manager or promoter to make the ‘winner takes all’ contract official.

Whilst the live was still ongoing, Davis got on the phone and said, “Get Al to write up a contract. Whoever wins gets each other’s purse.”

Boxing fans were quick to jump onto the fact that the Baltimore man mentioned someone called Al. Putting two and two together, this is likely to be Al Haymon – legendary boxing manager.

It looks like this could actually be a serious bet between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. Winner takes all. Winner gets all the money, loser doesn’t get a dollar. What an interesting caveat to add to this already incredible fight!

We will find out in the coming days if this bet is serious or not and whether both fighters hold up their end of the deal. If a contract is drafted and both fighters agree to the ‘winner takes all’ terms, then we are in for an amazing night of boxing!

As if the fight wasn’t already big enough, now it has even more riding on it! There is so much at stake on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday night.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 📊 Records: Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s)

Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KO’s) | Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday April 15, 2023

Saturday April 15, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV/Showtime PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Davis -260 | Garcia +200

