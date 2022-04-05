Horse racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today all of the horse racing action comes on the flat, with meetings from Leopardstown, Nottingham and Catterick on the turf, meanwhile meetings from Lingfield and Kempton are on the all-weather track. All five meetings coming in the afternoon to early evening. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.
The five meetings at Leopardstown, Nottingham, Catterick and Lingfield all get underway in the afternoon with the Kempton race card getting underway in the late afternoon/early evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Catterick, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Southwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Leopardstown, Nottingham, Catterick, Lingfield and Kempton
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!
NAP – ELZAAL @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 1.00 Catterick
Our NAP of the day comes in the opening race of the afternoon at Catterick, where we have sided with Elzaal.
Coming in off the back of three second place finishes in a row, this 4-year-old boasts some impressive form. Here at SportsLens we think he is the horse to beat. Billy Garritty takes the reigns for this Paul Midgley trained horse on Wednesday afternoon.
In his last start he looked like he was about to win before loosing a shoe, which slightly hampered him in the final furlong. Provided there are no issues today, we think Elzaal will get his first win in this short five furlong sprint.
NEXT BEST – PEPPER STREAK @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 2.50 Nottingham
Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the third race at Nottingham, where we have gone with Pepper Streak to win for trainer Adrian Nicholls and jockey Barry McHugh.
Coming in boasting some great form, this 3-year-old filly won her last outing at Newcastle on the all-weather track. If she runs a similar race this time around, we think she will make it back-to-back wins.
Although she hasn’t yet won in the flat turf, this is as good a chance as any to get that maiden victory on the grass which is what we think Pepper Streak will do this time around.
Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Leopardstown, Nottingham, Catterick, Lingfield and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 37 races:
Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips
2.30 Thoughts Of June @ SP with Bet UK
3.05 Boundless Ocean @ SP with Bet UK
3.40 Moracana @ SP with Bet UK
4.15 Pretreville @ SP with Bet UK
4.50 Grian An Tsamhra @ SP with Bet UK
5.20 New York Angel @ SP with Bet UK
5.50 Company Keeping @ SP with Bet UK
6.20 Pride Of Pimlico @ SP with Bet UK
Nottingham Horse Racing Tips
1.40 Haku @ 15/2 with Bet UK
2.15 Neat And Dandy @ 14/1 with Bet UK
2.50 Pepper Streak (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK
3.25 Mohi @ 11/4 with Bet UK
4.00 Trueshan @ 2/5 with Bet UK
4.30 Arthur’s Realm @ 6/4 with Bet UK
5.00 Plumette @ 9/2 with Bet UK
Catterick Horse Racing Tips
1.00 Elzaal (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK
1.30 Tilly The Filly @ 11/4 with Bet UK
2.05 Arrange @ 5/1 with Bet UK
2.40 Beluga Gold @ 8/13 with Bet UK
3.15 Chookie Dunedin @ 7/2 with Bet UK
3.50 Mahanakhon Power @ 5/1 with Bet UK
4.20 Khurumbi @ 9/4 with Bet UK
Lingfield Horse Racing Tips
1.55 Golden Spice @ 13/2 with Bet UK
2.25 Bang On The Bell @ 9/4 with Bet UK
3.00 Independence Day @ 5/2 with Bet UK
3.35 Protected Guest @ 15/8 with Bet UK
4.10 Three Priests @ 6/5 with Bet UK
4.40 Monet’s Sunrise @ 4/5 with Bet UK
5.10 Queen Of Burgundy @ 5/2 with Bet UK
Kempton Horse Racing Tips
4.55 Sunset And Vine @ 5/2 with Bet UK
5.30 Lir Speciale @ 15/8 with Bet UK
6.00 Jungle Run @ 10/11 with Bet UK
6.30 Canimar @ 16/1 with Bet UK
7.00 Bulleit @ 9/4 with Bet UK
7.30 Mcqueen @ 11/4 with Bet UK
8.00 Lafan @ 3/1 with Bet UK
8.30 Aegis Power @ 13/2 with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
-
