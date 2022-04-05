Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 6th April

As we head into Wednesday in the world of horse racing – it’s flat racing all the way! We’ve afternoon cards at Catterick, Nottingham and Lingfield (AW) in the UK, while Leopardstown (Ire) race in Ireland and the evening horse racing action comes from Kempton (AW) under the lights.



The William Haggas yard have a 27% record with their 3 year-olds at the track and seem to hold a strong hand again here. This filly was a nice winner at Wolverhampton last month and if translating that form to Lingfield is expected to be hard to beat.

Has run three solid races in defeat but connections look to have found a good chance for him to get off the mark. Took a bit of a hold over a mile last time so the drop to 7f will help here and will be fitter than most after that recent spin at Kempton.

Should be a straight-forward task for this 120-rated top class staying horse. Last season’s Goodwood Cup winner and was last seen winning top races in France and at Ascot – can take this before moving back into better company.

Nice winner here last time out over this trip and now making his handicap debut looks the sort to progress again. Tom Marquand, who rode the last day, remains in the saddle.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

