Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 6th April

As we head into Wednesday in the world of horse racing – it’s flat racing all the way! We’ve afternoon cards at Catterick, Nottingham and Lingfield (AW) in the UK, while Leopardstown (Ire) race in Ireland and the evening horse racing action comes from Kempton (AW) under the lights.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 6th April 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
QUEEN AMINATU @ SP with BetUK – 1.55 Lingfield
The William Haggas yard have a 27% record with their 3 year-olds at the track and seem to hold a strong hand again here. This filly was a nice winner at Wolverhampton last month and if translating that form to Lingfield is expected to be hard to beat.
BELUGA GOLD @ SP with BetUK – 2.40 Catterick
Has run three solid races in defeat but connections look to have found a good chance for him to get off the mark. Took a bit of a hold over a mile last time so the drop to 7f will help here and will be fitter than most after that recent spin at Kempton.
TRUESHAN @ SP with BetUK – 4.00 Nottingham
Should be a straight-forward task for this 120-rated top class staying horse. Last season’s Goodwood Cup winner and was last seen winning top races in France and at Ascot – can take this before moving back into better company.
WILD CRUSADE @ SP with BetUK – 8.30 Kempton
Nice winner here last time out over this trip and now making his handicap debut looks the sort to progress again. Tom Marquand, who rode the last day, remains in the saddle.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Claim Offer
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Today’s horse racing tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Grand National Betting Offers and Free Bets
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:
- Best Grand National betting sites
- Grand National betting offers
- How To Watch The 2022 Grand National
- 2022 Grand National Runners and Riders
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers
- 2022 Grand National Trends and Stats
- Best 2022 Grand National Offers for Existing Customers
- Grand National Results (Past and Present)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matched First Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
50% first deposit bonus up to £50
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Great new customer welcome bonus
- Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
- Very mobile friendly betting app
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet
Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets