Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – April 6th

CATTERICK 1.30

PRAYER MATT (systems – Tim Easterby maiden handicaps & Tim Easterby with first-time tongue-tie)

Tim Easterby has a useful record in maiden handicaps, winning with 14 of his 82 runners in these contests since 2008 for a profit of £81.70 to a £1 level stake at SP. PRAYER MATT also wears a first-time tongue-tie, another positive angle for her trainer. Backing all the qualifiers in the past five years would have found 11 winners from 85 bets for a profit of £40.00. The filly will be happier back at 5f on turf after struggling on Southwell’s Tapeta surface last time and could surprise.

LINGFIELD 1.55

APPLAUD NOW (system – Clive Cox, first run in an all-weather handicap)

Clive Cox does well when he pitches one of his runners into an all-weather handicap for the first time, regardless of whether they had previously run in a handicap on turf or not. Since the beginning of 2018, 24 of the 126 qualifiers have won for a profit of £7.24 to a £1 level stake at SP. That’s not a huge return but taking the best early price the evening before racing would have increased the profit to £30.41 (+24.1% on turnover). APPLAUD NOW found the steady early pace against him when a close-up fourth in a course and distance novice contest last time and will appreciate the likely stronger gallop this afternoon.

CATTERICK 2.05

MELBURNIAN (system – Rebecca Menzies stable switchers, 12-1 or shorter)

In-form Rebecca Menzies has a respectable record at the first time of asking with horses she takes over from other trainers, though we’d have lost money by backing them blind. The key is to side with the relatively fancied ones – those starting at odds of 12-1 or shorter. This system has thrown up six winners from 35 runners for a profit of £17.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. MELBURNIAN was a 3-1 shot at the time of writing and looks very interesting on her stable debut after leaving Tony Martin in Ireland.

LEOPARDSTOWN 2.30

STAR ANGEL (system – Amo Racing newcomers)

Horses owned by Amo Racing tend to be ready to go on their racecourse debuts, with 16 of the 71 qualifiers going in at the first time of asking (22.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £22.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. STAR ANGEL could be worth chancing when she makes her debut in this 1m2f fillies maiden.

