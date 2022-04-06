Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 6 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters for Wednesday, 6 April is Pearls Galore. She runs in the Listed 1m Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown today (4:15). Paddy Twomey’s mare is our best Bet of the Day at tempting 2/1 odds.

A dual runner-up last season in Group 1 company, the highest level of horse racing competition, Pearls Galore brings the best form to the table. The fact that connections have her out so early in the Flat campaign looks significant too. She thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Pearls Galore win?

The Twomey stable has a 24 per cent strike rate at Leopardstown. Punters who backed all his runners there blind on horse racing betting sites would be up off a £1 level stakes. Pearls Galore, a five-year-old daughter of Invincible Spirit, was an unlucky neck loser over this course and distance on Irish Champions Weekend in September.

That followed consecutive Group 3 wins at Fairyhouse and Tipperary with the latter over an extended 7f. The third home at Leopardstown, Mother Earth, previously landed both the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Prix Rothschild in France. She has also scored on reappearance in the Park Express at the Curragh despite carrying 10st.

Strongest Form Claims

With Pearls Galore chasing home subsequent Breeders’ Cup Mile hero Space Blues in the Prix de la Foret on the Arc card at Longchamp on her penultimate start, she has posted some great horse racing results in defeat. She is proven in grades about Listed level, then.

Regular jockey Billy Lee is again aboard and the yard saddled a winner at Dundalk on Friday. Taking all that into account, Pearls Galore is our horse racing NAP of the Day for 6 April. A £10 wager on her at her current price with 888Sport returns £30. New customers backing Pearls Galore receive £40 in bonuses too with more details below…

