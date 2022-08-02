Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Brighton, Pontefract and Newcastle get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Sligo, Kempton and Yarmouth get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Newcastle, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Brighton and one from Pontefract, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Brighton, Pontefract, Newcastle, Sligo, Kempton and Yarmouth

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – THE COVEX KID @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 3.40 Brighton



Our NAP of the day comes from the racing down on the south coast, where we have sided with The Covex Kid to triumph in this Brighton Mile Challenge Class 4 Handicap over the 7f216y trip.

This 3-year-old boasts some highly impressive form, with four wins, a second and third place finish in his last six starts. The Covex Kid has won over this trip on numerous times before, and looks to have stepped up from Class 6 to Class 5 company, so another step up to Class 4 company looks achievable for this talented gelding.

The Amy Murphy trained horse runs off a mark of 9st 7lbs and will have to be on his best form if he is to win, but here at SportsLens we think The Covex Kid will step up again and put in a good performance.

NEXT BEST – COMMANDMENT @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 5.20 Pontefract

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the final race of the afternoon at Pontefract Racecourse, where we have sided with Commandment in this Class 4 Handicap over the six furlong distance.

This Ed Dunlop trained 3-year-old boasts some highly impressive form in her short racing career, with two wins, two runners-up and two third place finishes in her seven racing starts. Commandment faces a two-pound rise but that shouldn’t be a problem for this filly who should improve again on her third place finish in her maiden Class 4 Handicap last time out.

Provided PJ McDonald gives her a great ride, there is no reason why Commandment can’t pick up her third win in her eighth racing start this afternoon at Pontefract.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Brighton, Pontefract, Newcastle, Sligo, Kempton and Yarmouth on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Antiphon @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Grandstand @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 Kelapa @ SP with Bet UK

3.10 Global Style @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 The Covex Kid (NAP) @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Redredrobin @ SP with Bet UK

4.40 Bear To Dream @ SP with Bet UK

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

2.20 Dandy’s Angel @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 Spirit In My Soul @ SP with Bet UK

3.20 Kincade @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Jackhammer @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Sparkle In His Eye @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Vaunted @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Commandment (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Caracristi @ SP with Bet UK

2.00 Hougoumont @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 Slainte Mhath @ SP with Bet UK

3.00 Delphinus @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Rocket Rod @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Tar Heel @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 Roshambo @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Sligo Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Lily Of The Glen @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Butterfly Garden @ SP with Bet UK

6.30 Bay Of Bengal @ SP with Bet UK

7.00 Queen Of Ours @ SP with Bet UK

7.30 Camilla Gherardini @ SP with Bet UK

8.00 Soyounique @ SP with Bet UK

8.30 Barometer @ SP with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Sandy Paradise @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 Caph Star @ SP with Bet UK

6.20 Jupiter And Mars @ SP with Bet UK

6.50 Silver Knott @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 Gidwa @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Dignified @ SP with Bet UK

8.20 Duke Of Verona @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.50 Murau @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Easy Equation @ SP with Bet UK

5.40 Annie Maher @ SP with Bet UK

6.10 Gulmarg @ SP with Bet UK

6.40 Tahasun @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Grandfather Tom @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Pretty Shiftwell @ SP with Bet UK

8.10 Dark Design @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change