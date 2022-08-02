Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew successfully opposed MAYSON MOUNT (7th, 7-2f) at Catterick on Tuesday, putting up 5-1 winner SPARTAKOS as the best alternative, and has two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, August 3rd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
PONTEFRACT 4.20
Since the beginning of 2015, the Charlie & Mark Johnston yard is just five from 139 (3.6% strike-rate) with runners in first-time blinkers for a loss of £117.00 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 14.18). They’ve gone 0-45 since a winner at even-money in July 2019 and RED KITE looks vulnerable here. His forcing style is often an asset at Pontefract but there are two or three other potential pacesetters in opposition, and he could find himself being forced to do too much too soon. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might like to side with SPARKLE IN HIS EYE, likely to be ridden patiently.
Recommendation: Oppose RED KITE in Pontefract 4.20
YARMOUTH 7.10
ELECTRIC LOVE often attracts market support, but she rarely delivers. She won here twice in the space of a week last summer but is 0-7 since and beat only one home when 5-4 favourite for a course and distance handicap last time. It’s possible that the first-time cheekpieces will help but progeny of Equiano are 0-57 in this headgear in the past four years (expected winners = 4.18) and I’m happy to oppose her in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might wish to side with HAVEONEYERSELF.
Recommendation: Oppose ELECTRIC LOVE in Yarmouth 7.10
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.
