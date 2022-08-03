We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts on Wednesday, 3 August, is Royal Scandal. She runs under a penalty in the 1m 4f fillies’ novice stakes at Kempton Park this evening (7:50). James Fanshawe’s charge appeals to defy at neat 9/4 odds here.

Royal Scandal has a horse racing handler known for doing well with the fillies and mares in his care. A step up in trip and return to an All-Weather surface are both in this three-year-old daughter of Dubawi’s favour. She is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Wednesday. Here are more reasons to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Royal Scandal win?

The Fanshawe stable comes into today on a 27 per cent strike rate with its runners over the last fortnight. This is one yard that the best UK betting sites know to fear when the team based their hits form. In Royal Scandal, they have a filly given plenty to do two furlongs from home on her racecourse and All-Weather debut at Newcastle in May.

She won that 1m 2f event by staying, hitting the front 100 yards from the line for a comfortable success. The runner-up, Liseo, has since chased home subsequent Kincsem Handicap victor Warren Point, and that’s not the only boost to this form either. Back in third was Lizzie Jean, who has recorded two winning race results to earn an official rating of 88.

That one beat Royal Scandal’s main market rival Dignified by 3 1/2 lengths. Using Lizzie Jean as a form marker suggests she may be capable of giving John and Thady Gosden’s filly weight here. Back in fourth at Newcastle was subsequent Doncaster races scorer Adjourn. That was now has an official rating of 89 after landing a handicap, so collateral form is a good indicator of the ability shown by Royal Scandal.

Today’s horse racing NAP should be suited by step up in distance

Off the back of her debut win, the top horse racing betting sites made her 5/4 favourite to follow-up in a small field. That Doncaster event turned into a messy race and sprint finish that simply didn’t suit Royal Scandal. It’s no surprise, then, that connections step her up in trip and she returns to an artificial surface from the turf.

Daniel Muscutt is again aboard and needs one more winner to make it 75 for the year. Royal Scandal just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day on 3 August. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport at her current price returns £32.50 if she appreciates the extra distance as expected. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 bonuses with more details below…

