Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Newcastle, Pontefract, Yarmouth and Kempton for his four selections on Wednesday, August 3rd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NEWCASTLE 3.00

DELPHINUS (system – Sea The Stars, Newcastle all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Sea The Stars are 33 from 118 on Newcastle’s Tapeta surface for a profit of £45.85 to a £1 level stake at SP. Marco Botti’s DELPHINUS is a nine-race maiden but seven of those runs came on turf and the other pair on Polytrack. She finished a respectable third at Newbury last time and her trainer has a fine record when switching a horse from turf to Tapeta, scoring with ten of the 34 qualifiers here at Newcastle (+£48.58) and 52 of the 227 at Wolverhampton (+£70.60). Botti is 0-1 on the new Southwell Tapeta surface with those switching from turf.

PONTEFRACT 3.50

TANGLED (system – stiff tracks)

TANGLED seems happiest on tracks with stiff uphill finishes such as Beverley, Carlisle and Pontefract and tends to come good in late spring/summer. Had we backed him in handicaps on stiff tracks, from May to August, we’d have won five of our ten bets and made a profit of £36.50. He caught the eye when fourth at Ripon last time and is 5lb below his last winning mark.

YARMOUTH 6.10

WILDE AND DANDY (system – Michael Bell handicappers, gelded since last run)

Michael Bell has a great record with newly-gelded handicappers, especially those aged two or three. Since the beginning of 2010, 25 of the 103 qualifiers have won for a profit of £81.38 to a £1 level stake at SP. Only four of those were making their handicap debut at Yarmouth and three of them won (6-1, 9-2 and 4-1). WILDE AND DANDY, forecast by the Racing Post as the 9-1 outside of five, can leave the form of his three runs in sprint maidens well behind.

KEMPTON 8.20

EAGLE COURT (system – Free Eagle, 1m+, all-weather)

Progeny of the sire Free Eagle have a 41 from 208 record on the all-weather when racing over 1m or further and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £42.86 to a £1 stake. EAGLE COURT hasn’t had many opportunities on synthetics and looks set to appreciate the cut back in trip to 1m2f.

