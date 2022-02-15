With racing across the UK and Ireland from Wetherby, Dundalk, Hereford and Kempton, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to. Here are our Wednesday horse racing bets.

Some tantalising jumps meetings at Wetherby and Hereford, meanwhile we see some great horses in action at Kempton and Dundalk on the all-weather track.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you to add to your bet slip. as well as tips on all 30 races.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Horse racing tips today: Kempton, Wetherby, Dundalk, Hereford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – Papa Stour @ 2/1 with bet365 – 7.30 Kempton

This gelding horse has been impressive in recent runs, and looks a good bet in this three-horse race. He is likely to go into the race as the favourite or second favourite and it is clear to see why.

Winning well on their last outing on this same track in January, Papa Stour went into that race as an 11/1 outsider and won well in the end. This was after a 60 day absence which came after four races in two months, of which he won one at Yarmouth in September. This small field will prove intriguing, but Papa Stour is definitely going to be a big player in this Kempton evening race card session.

NEXT BEST – One Step Beyond @ 9/2 with bet365 – 5.30 Kempton

In the second race of the Kempton race card, One Step Beyond looks like a good bet. This five-year-old’s last win came in April last year at Wolverhampton, beating Gonzaga by a half a neck.

Rhys Clutterbuck takes the reigns this time out, looking to give this gelding horse a good run in what is a very competitive race. Last time out he came in third place, but ran well and just left it a bit late. When ridden, he ran well and stayed on on the home turn. One Step Beyond looks to be a major player when more active, which he has been this year so far. We expect him to run well again in the 5.30 at Kempton and have a major say in the outcome of this race.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK & Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the four respective cards at Wetherby, Dundalk, Hereford and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing:

Wetherby

1.00 Viva Lavilla @ SP with bet365

1.30 Erne River @ SP with bet365

2.05 Findthetime @ 10/3 with bet365

2.40 Hasankey @ 5/2 with bet365

3.15 Camp Belan @ 6/1 with bet365

3.50 Uisce Ur @ 9/1 with bet365

4.22 William Cody @ 5/1 with bet365

Dundalk (AW)

1.10 Arctic Blaze @ SP with bet365

1.45 French Company @ SP with bet365

2.20 Power Drive @ SP with bet365

2.55 Sunwalk @ SP with bet365

3.30 Gold Wing @ SP with bet365

4.00 Dubirango @ SP with bet365

4.35 Teddy Boy @ SP with bet365

5.10 Jered Maddox @ SP with bet365

Hereford

1.20 Joly Maker @ 4/1 with bet365

1.55 Godrevy Point @ SP with bet365

2.30 Tiki Fire @ SP with bet365

3.05 Southern Sam @ 3/1 with bet365

3.40 Bellatrixsa @ 2/1 with bet365

4.10 I Spy A Diva @ 6/1 with bet365

4.45 Shomen Uchi @ SP with bet365

Kempton (AW)

5.00 Hello Sydney @ 9/4 with bet365

5.30 One Step Beyond @ 9/2 with bet365

6.00 Recuerdame @ 7/2 with bet365

6.30 Lafan @ 5/2 with bet365

7.00 Della Mare @ 2/1 with bet365

7.30 Papa Stour @ 5/2 with bet365

8.00 Cherokee Dance @ 6/1 with bet365

8.30 Hold Fast @ 6/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival

