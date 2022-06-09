Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a hugely successful day yesterday where both our NAP and Next Best selection won at 6/4 and 4/1 respectively, we aim to follow that up with another great day of horse racing betting tips on Thursday 9th June.

The meetings from Newbury, Nottingham and Yarmouth all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Leopardstown, Haydock and Uttoxeter get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Newbury, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.35pm at Uttoxeter.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Nottingham and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Nottingham, Yarmouth, Leopardstown, Haydock and Uttoxeter

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – TAZAMAN @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 3.00 Nottingham



Our NAP of the day comes in the form of the 5-year-old gelding, Tazaman, who we have selected to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over 1m6f at Nottingham this afternoon.

Tazaman comes in boasting some seriously impressive form, with two wins and three runner-ups in his last six starts. He is yet to win on the flat turf, but his last two runs have been two seconds, showing a win is just around the corner for him.

Jockey James Doyle has a 24% strike rate in the past fortnight, so hopefully saddles a great ride again this afternoon. The good to soft ground should suit Tazaman a bit more than the firm ground, and hopefully he romps home to give us a winning NAP today.

NEXT BEST – ARYAAH @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 7.55 Haydock

For our Next Best horse racing bet of Thursday 9th June, we have sided with Aryaah for trainer George Boughey and jockey Ben Curtis to triumph in this Class 5 Handicap over 1m2f42y.

This 3-year-old gelding comes to Haydock boasting some fine form, with two wins and a runner-up in his last three starts. Both of these wins came in Class 6 company, with the second place being in a Class 5 Handicap at Leicester inbetween.

Aryaah is given a 3-pound rise from last time out when he won at Leicester at the end of May, but he should be able to handle it and improve even more. Should be there or thereabouts come the last furlong and hopefully stays on to finish strongly.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Nottingham, Yarmouth, Leopardstown, Haydock and Uttoxeter on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Mrs Meader @ 15/2 with Bet UK

1.35 Engrave @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Optiva Star @ 12/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Whitebeam @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Elegant Verse @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Love Dreams @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Sense Of Security @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.50 They Don’t Know @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Marbaan @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.30 Devoted Poet @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Tazaman (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Abate @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Enderman @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.35 Wynter Wildes @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Cafe Sydney @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Tilsworth Ony Ta @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.20 Helm Princess @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Tinchoo @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.20 Fast Forward @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.50 Australian Harbour @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.25 By Your Side @ 5/6 with Bet UK

5.00 Shyjack @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Sareeha @ 6/4 with Bet UK

5.45 Plunkett @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.15 Pretreville @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Grizabella @ 18/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Independent Expert @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Tooso @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.15 Derrinlaur @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Smart Connection @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.25 Family Ties @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.55 Albegone @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.25 Sugar Hill Babe @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.55 So Smart @ 9/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Stately Home @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Aryaah (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

5.35 Mourne Lass @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Decoration Of War @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Flamboyant Joyaux @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Haveyougotmymoney @ 16/1 with Bet UK

7.35 Into The Sunset @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.05 Soul Icon @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.35 Tango Arumba @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change