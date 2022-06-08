Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – June 9th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

The action hots up on Thursday (June 9th) and Andrew has five selections at Newbury, Haydock and Leopardstown. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NEWBURY 1.00

MRS MEADER (system – Julia Feilden, amateur rider races, Newbury)

Julia Feilden has a fine record in races confined to amateur riders, especially at Newbury. She’s sent out seven winners from 33 runners (21.2%) for a profit of £41.83 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 4.25). Sixteen of the 26 beaten horses also made the frame (second, third or fourth), often at big prices. Ross Birkett rode five of those winners and he’s on MRS MEADER in division one of this 1m2f handicap. She’s a 22-race maiden but only went down by half a length when the 5-2 favourite for this race last year and is worth an each-way dabble with softer conditions no problem.

NEWBURY 1.35

MAFIA POWER (system – Richard Hannon, first-time blinkers, handicaps)

With the Julia Feilden runner Engrave 0-8 on turf and not certain to appreciate the soft going I’m going to side with Richard Hannon’s MAFIA POWER in division two of the amateur riders’ handicap. He wears blinkers for the first time and the Hannon yard does well when using this headgear in handicaps, scoring with 16 of the 126 runners since 2015 for a profit of £62.50.

NEWBURY 2.10

JOHN CHARD VC (system – Clive Cox, second-time out 2yos, quick return)

Clive Cox has a very modest strike-rate with his newcomers at Newbury, so it was hugely encouraging to see JOHN CHARD VC finish a close second here when 11-1 for his debut on May 31st. His trainer’s second-time out juveniles, who make a quick return to the track (1-14 days), are 12 from 46 in the past ten years for a small profit of £2.36. Those who finished in the top five on their debuts were 12 from 27 for a profit of £20.36.

HAYDOCK 6.25

SNUGGLE (system – Ed Walker, second-time out 2yos, beaten by 5L or less on debut)

ED Walker has a solid record with his second-time-out two-year-olds, especially those who were beaten but still finished within five lengths of the winner on their debuts. He’s scored with 16 of the 50 qualifiers for a profit of £24.94 and SNUGGLE, a respectable 22-1 sixth at Nottingham on his first try (beaten by 4.75L), is likely to improve this time.

LEOPARDSTOWN 7.45

DR PATRICK (system – Excelebration, all-weather to turf switchers)

Progeny of the sire Excelebration seem better suited to turf than the all-weather and we would have made money by siding with those who switched from synthetics to turf, provided they were relatively fancied last time (starting in the top three in the betting). Had we followed this system we’d have found 15 winners from 66 bets (22.7%) for a profit of £40.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. DR PATRICK, the 4-1 third favourite when only sixth of 12 at Dundalk last time, hasn’t had many opportunities on turf and might do better this time.

