Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Thurs 9th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Thursday 9th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across three of the day’s five UK fixtures at Haydock, Newbury and Yarmouth.



MYSTERIOUS NIGHT @ 4/5 with BetUK – 2.10 Newbury



Nice debut here at the track – touched off by just a nose that day. Would have learned a lot from that experience and with the Charlie Appleby yard remaining in good form and jockey William Buick riding out of his skin, is taken to get off the mark at the second try.

CASTLEBERG ROCK @ 3/10 with BetUK – 2.20 Yarmouth



Promising debut from this Tom Clover runner, when third at Doncaster back at the end of March. Dropping back to 6f here will be fine (from 7f) and has had 2 1/2 months to get over that run. Sets the standard on that opening run and should be hard to beat here.

BY YOUR SIDE @ 5/4 with BetUK – 4.25 Yarmouth



Bolted up at Windsor on Monday night and connections are clearly trying to strike again quickly before his mark goes up. Gets in here escaping a penalty and seemed to love the soft ground the last day. Harry Davies also rides this time to take a handy 5lbs off.

FOX HILL @ 5/1 with BetUK – 5.55 Haydock



Won by 3 lengths at Nottingham last time out – just 7 days ago. Up 5lbs for that here so a bit more on her plate, but did it well and that rise has even been offset with connections booking Oisin McSweeney to ride to claim 5lbs. A repeat of that last run – albeit in this slightly higher grade – will see him go close.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

