Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 9 June

This Thursday, 9 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Petreville. He tackles the 7f Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes at Leopardstown this evening (6:15). Aldo McGuinness’s runner appeals as a bit of value at terrific 3/1 odds.
Already a course winner over further this spring, Petreville had the speed for this specialist horse racing distance when scoring on the All-Weather at Dundalk in January. His recent form stacks up too. This French import to the Emerald Isle still has plenty to offer aged seven. Petreville is thus our horse racing NAP today and this is why to back him…
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Petreville win?
It has certainly paid to follow shrewd handler McGuinness at Leopardstown this season so far. Three of his 12 runners at this venue have finished first or second. If punters had backed those blind on top betting sites in the UK, they would have a tasty £17 profit off a £1 level stake. In Petreville, McGuinness has an Acclamation gelding that has now acclimatised to Ireland.
He only joined his current handler in September. Following an end-of-year break, subsequent race results show Petreville finishing first or second on all four of his starts in 2022 so far. During the first of those at Dundalk, he bested narrow Prix Jean Prat runner-up Thunder Moon.
Today’s horse racing NAP has been consistent this season
After a trip to Doha where he ran second in a valuable local Group 2, Petreville returned to Ireland and chased home Pearls Galore in the Heritage Stakes at this venue. The winner, Pearls Galore, and third home, Cadillac, have both scored since, so the form looks good. Petreville also went one better in the Amethyst Stakes last time out.
As a tactically versatile ride for jockey Ronan Whelan, he just had to be our horse racing NAP for 9 June. A £10 punt on Petreville with 888Sport returns £40 if he follows up here. Any new customers backing him that place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the details of that sign up promotion below…
