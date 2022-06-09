Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, June 9th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

Andrew made a profit with his buy of DOUBLE DRAW OF WINNER in the 4.48 at YArmouth yesterday and has two recommended bets/trades on Thursday, June 9th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWBURY JOCKEYS

Plenty of ROB HORNBY’s five rides at Newbury are big prices but the in-form pilot could still be worth a small buy at 17 in the Spreadex NEWBURY JOCKEYS market. He’s on 28-1 newcomer PROMOTER for his boss Ralph Beckett in the 2.10 and the son of Showcasing is bred to appreciate the cut in the ground. His trainer had a very slow start to the current season but recent signs have been far more encouraging – Westover was an unlucky third in the Derby and two of his last three runners have scored– and he could sneak into the frame. LA DESIGNE is another similarly-priced newcomer in the fillies’ novice contest (2.40) and, given her breeding, might not appreciate the slow ground. However, LUNA DORADA will appreciate the drop in class in the 1m2f Listed race (3.10) after taking on Emily Upjohn at York and is not without hope, despite 20-1 quotes. Far more interesting is DANDY MAESTRO in the 1m handicap (3.40). The draw beat him when a narrow third at Yarmouth last time and his record when visored now reads 211213 (3-6), suggesting place claims at the very least. SILVERDALE, Hornby’s final mount, recorded a career-best RPR (Racing Post Rating) when third at Windsor – her fifth in-the-frame-effort from six starts – and has possibilities at around the 12-1 mark in the 4.15.

Recommendation: Buy ROB HORNBY in Newbury Jockeys

NOTTINGHAM 2.30

Sir Michael Stoute’s MORNING SUN caught the eye when third of six at Newmarket on his debut back in mid-April, doing best of those to come from off the pace in the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes. The winner and runner-up haven’t done a huge amount for the form and are now rated 82 and 78 respectively but both were up with the pace throughout, suggesting they were flattered by the usual Rowley Mile pace bias. Morning Sun would no doubt have needed that run – he was sent off at 13-2 – and the son of Muhaarar will know more today. The step up to this extended mile will suit and his trainer is 11 from 54 this century with his three-year-olds at Nottingham having their second career outing (20.4%, +£27.35). He’s worth a small buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters have the option of backing him at 11-2.

Recommendation: Back MORNING SUN in Nottingham 2.30

