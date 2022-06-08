Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Haydock, Wexford, Fontwell and Yarmouth all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Cork, Hamilton and Kempton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Fontwell, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.50pm at Hamilton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Fontwell and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Haydock, Wexford, Fontwell, Yarmouth, Cork, Hamilton and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – GOOD NEWS @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 3.20 Fontwell



Our NAP of the day comes from Fontwell on Wednesday afternoon where we have sided with Good News to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over 3m1f166y.

The 10-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of a hat trick of wins and is seeking a four timer this afternoon. Good News has been given a 4-pound rise due to his recent performances, which is a tough ask but here at SportsLens we think he is more than capable of finding more and defying the handicap rise.

Has raced around this course plenty of times, winning three times too. The trip should also suit Good News as he has won over this distance on several occasions. Should be the one to beat here.

NEXT BEST – ELSALS @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 3.30 Haydock

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing in Merseyside, where we have selected Elsals to win this Class 4 Handicap.

Made all last time out at Lingfield, winning his first race over the same trip as today. This 3-year-old is still only a young and inexperienced racehorse, but has looked very promising in his short career to date. The flat turf looks like it is made for Elsals, who likes it far more than the all-weather surfaces.

Given a 2-pound rise today from last win at Lingfield but still not as highly handicapped as his market rivals here. Elsals should have what it takes to seriously contend here at Haydock.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Haydock, Wexford, Fontwell, Yarmouth, Cork, Hamilton and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Snookered @ 8/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Mimikyu @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Revision @ 12/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Nights Over Egypt @ 20/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Elsals (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Moon Island @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Pride Of America @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Wexford Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Trendy Lady @ 1/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Kings Keeper @ 1/4 with Bet UK

3.10 The Folkes Tiara @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.45 It’s Time Again @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Fest Deiz @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Neptunus Equester @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Diegos Way @ 20/1 with Bet UK

Fontwell Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Gata Ban @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Caspers Court @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.10 On Springs @ 5/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Limelighter @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Good News (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.55 Heydour @ 14/1 with Bet UK

4.28 Diamond Joel @ 17/2 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.18 Kiss Kiss @ 11/2 with Bet UK

1.53 Agostino @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.28 Star Of St Louis @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.03 The Writer @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.38 Madame Peltier @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.13 Adela Of Champagne @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.48 Brazen Arrow @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Excelia @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.40 De Velara @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Amazing Emma @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.40 Pirate Jenny @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Rosscarbery @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Dances With Stars @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Tastyee @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

5.50 How Bizarre @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Greenroad @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.50 Shine On Brendan @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.20 Victory Star @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Eternal Glory @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.20 Chookie Dunedin @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.50 Joshua R @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Limited Edition @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Holocene @ 8/11 with Bet UK

6.30 Rainbow Mirage @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Latin Lover @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Secret Moment @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Sun Festival @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Charlie’s Yard @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change