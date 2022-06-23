Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with three meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newmarket, Newcastle and Nottingham get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Hamilton and Leicester get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Newcastle, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Hamilton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newmarket and one from Hamilton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, Newcastle, Nottingham, Hamilton and Leicester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meetings today!

NAP – EIGHT OF DIAMONDS @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.00 Newmarket



Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the Newmarket meeting this afternoon where we have sided with Eight Of Diamonds to triumph in this Class 5 Handicap over 1m4f.

This 3-year-old boasts by far the most impressive form in the race, with a win, four runner-ups and a third place finish in his last six starts. Last time out, Eight Of Diamonds came in second at the beginning of the month at Carlisle, where he was pipped by just a head. He ran off a mark of 9st 7lbs that day, and is 11lbs down in the weights today, which should suit this S.Woods trained gelding.

Harry Davies takes to the saddle today for Eight Of Diamonds, looking to claim his first win since the Lingfield triumph in April. Should go really well.

NEXT BEST – SPARKLING RED @ 21/10 with Bet UK – 6.30 Hamilton

For our Next Best bet of the day, we have sided with Sparkling Red from the racing up in Scotland, in this Class 4 Maiden Fillies’ Stakes race over five furlongs.

This Michael Dods trainer 2-year-old filly have two second place finishes in her two racing starts, and is looking to go one better this evening with jockey Connor Beasley taking the reigns. Looks a wide open race and one in which Sparkling Red could grasp with a stellar run.

If Sparkling Red can replicate her form of the last two races, keeps on well and responds well when ridden, she could pick up her maiden victory this evening.

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, Newcastle, Nottingham, Hamilton and Leicester on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Metahorse @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.00 Eight Of Diamonds (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.35 Devaste @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Sea Tsarina @ 4/9 with Bet UK

3.45 Deodar @ 11/10 with Bet UK

4.20 Roxzoff @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.55 Didtheyleaveuoutto @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Outsmart @ 11/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Revision @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.10 Fergie Time @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Shining Blue @ 4/6 with Bet UK

3.20 Silky Wilkie @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.55 Lion Of War @ 8/11 with Bet UK

4.30 Ey Up Its The Boss @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

1.10 The Toff @ 9/4 with Bet UK

1.45 Aphelios @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.20 Wonderful Times @ 4/9 with Bet UK

2.55 Counsel @ 5/6 with Bet UK

3.30 Adjudicator @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Zapper Cass @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Henry The Fifth @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

6.00 The Resdev Way @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.30 Sparkling Red (NB) @ 21/10 with Bet UK

7.00 Nacho @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.30 King Of Ice @ 4/6 with Bet UK

8.00 Sophiesticate @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.30 The Thin Blue Line @ 15/8 with Bet UK

9.00 Fircombe Hall @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Solutre @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.45 Tribuna Uffizi @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Salonica @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Nikki’s Girl @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Devon Envoy @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.45 Shahnaz @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Cobra Kai @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change