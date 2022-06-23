Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Thurs 23rd June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Thursday 23rd June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Leicester, Nottingham, Newmarket and Newbury fixtures.



Regal Envoy (Evs) and Oscula (1st 15/8) were two nice winners for the Lucky 15 selections yesterday.

SEA TSARINA @ 4/11 with BetUK – 3.10 Newmarket



Went into several notebooks on debut when winning well at Yarmouth. This looks a tad harder for this William Haggas runner and has to give away 7lbs to the rest as a result of that success, but is a well-bred filly that should have more to give.

LION OF WAR @ 8/11 with BetUK – 3.55 Newcastle



Another that won on debut – this time at Leicester – when scooting away to go in by 2 1/4 lengths. Cieren Fallon rode that day for the Mark Johnston yard and remains in the saddle here. The switch to the AW should also be fine with that last win coming on quick ground. Harder to give 7lbs away to the rest, but looked to have a bit up his sleeve the last day.

STONE CIRCLE @ 8/11 with BetUK – 4.05 Nottingham



Won for this feature earlier in the week and it’s interesting that connections are strike while the irons hot. Up 5lbs for that win on Monday at Chepstow but kept on really well that day and you feel would have won with an extra 5lbs there. With that in mind, the extra burden here should be fine and the promising Benoit De La Sayette helps in the saddle to take off another 5lbs too.

NAVAL POWER @ 4/7 with BetUK – 5.15 Leicester



This Godolphin juvenile won at the first time of asking at Yarmouth. Yes, he only got up by a short head that day but ran a bit green to suggest there’s more to come with that experience under his belt. He also battled on well to rally to get up, which is a good sign he’s a fair sort. William Buick rides.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

