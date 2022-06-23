Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 23 June

This Thursday, 23 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Roxzoff. He goes in the 1m Cheffins Handicap at Newmarket this afternoon (4:20). Charlie Hills’ runner looks a great bet at nifty 9/4 odds.
Roxzoff is what horse racing insiders call “well-in” as he races off 4lb lower here than his official handicap mark of 87. That obviously makes him look well-treated. This three-year-old Zoffany gelding has been in terrific form this season too. He thus rates our horse racing NAP for another victory in a productive campaign.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Roxzoff win?
It has been profitable for punters to follow Lambourn handler Hills’ runners at Headquarters this term to date. If we had backed all of the stable’s inmates in Newmarket races blind, then there would be £2.50 profit to a £1 level stake. Roxzoff has been one of the success stories of this year so far for the yard.
Gelded last summer, he has finished in the first two on each of his last seven starts. Four of those were victories, so the top betting sites have every right to be wary of Roxzoff. After All-Weather successes at Wolverhampton and Southwell, starting his purple patch off 62. he has improved to the tune of 25lb in the view of the assessor.
That is almost two stone. Roxzoff switched to back to the turf in April and went down fighting by a nose at Beverley. He ran on well off the same 70 rating at Brighton just six days later and scored. Roxzoff then followed-up on the Brigadier Gerard card at Sandown races despite a 7lb hike in the weights.
Today’s horse racing NAP could still be improving
The fourth has scored twice since, while the ninth home has always won subsequently. Roxzoff has also confirmed the form with the third, Sip And Smile, at Doncaster when only finding the unexposed Laasudood too good, so it’s a race result and piece of form with substance to it. The 11-day turnaround from Town Moor is no problem either.
Roxzoff has already showed he can back races up. He may have bumped into a handicap blot when last in action, so horse racing betting sites pay him the utmost respect with how they’ve priced the market up here. As Roxzoff will be off 4lb higher for future assignments, an unchanged mark of 83 looks very workable indeed.
Kieran Shoemark is back in the saddle, and he’s yielded £4.75 profit to a £1 level stake when riding the July course at Newmarket in his career. Taking all that into account, Roxzoff just had to be our horse racing this Thursday. Back him with 888Sport and a £10 punt returns £32.50 if he makes it a fifth win of the campaign here. New customers can get a great deal if they join this bookie and place such a wager.
New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport
Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport now. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers who don’t have an account with this online bookie already.
Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Paypal, Paysafecard, Skrill, MuchBetter and Neteller as these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.
After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP has it covered. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.
How to Get that Welcome Bonus
Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these steps:
- New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB
- Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets)
- Put on £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically
- All free bets are valid for 7 days
- Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days
Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day
Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens today:
- Paul Kelly has horse racing tips today on all five meetings in the UK this Thursday
- Nottingham is the featured track in our Placepot tips today for fans of Tote betting
- Andy Newton puts up four fancies in Lucky 15 tips and one sweet system bet
- Hamilton Park is where the each way tip of the day runs this evening