Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 23 June

This Thursday, 23 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Roxzoff. He goes in the 1m Cheffins Handicap at Newmarket this afternoon (4:20). Charlie Hills’ runner looks a great bet at nifty 9/4 odds.

Roxzoff is what horse racing insiders call “well-in” as he races off 4lb lower here than his official handicap mark of 87. That obviously makes him look well-treated. This three-year-old Zoffany gelding has been in terrific form this season too. He thus rates our horse racing NAP for another victory in a productive campaign.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Roxzoff win?

It has been profitable for punters to follow Lambourn handler Hills’ runners at Headquarters this term to date. If we had backed all of the stable’s inmates in Newmarket races blind, then there would be £2.50 profit to a £1 level stake. Roxzoff has been one of the success stories of this year so far for the yard.

Gelded last summer, he has finished in the first two on each of his last seven starts. Four of those were victories, so the top betting sites have every right to be wary of Roxzoff. After All-Weather successes at Wolverhampton and Southwell, starting his purple patch off 62. he has improved to the tune of 25lb in the view of the assessor.

That is almost two stone. Roxzoff switched to back to the turf in April and went down fighting by a nose at Beverley. He ran on well off the same 70 rating at Brighton just six days later and scored. Roxzoff then followed-up on the Brigadier Gerard card at Sandown races despite a 7lb hike in the weights.

Today’s horse racing NAP could still be improving

The fourth has scored twice since, while the ninth home has always won subsequently. Roxzoff has also confirmed the form with the third, Sip And Smile, at Doncaster when only finding the unexposed Laasudood too good, so it’s a race result and piece of form with substance to it. The 11-day turnaround from Town Moor is no problem either.

Roxzoff has already showed he can back races up. He may have bumped into a handicap blot when last in action, so horse racing betting sites pay him the utmost respect with how they’ve priced the market up here. As Roxzoff will be off 4lb higher for future assignments, an unchanged mark of 83 looks very workable indeed.

Kieran Shoemark is back in the saddle, and he’s yielded £4.75 profit to a £1 level stake when riding the July course at Newmarket in his career. Taking all that into account, Roxzoff just had to be our horse racing this Thursday. Back him with 888Sport and a £10 punt returns £32.50 if he makes it a fifth win of the campaign here. New customers can get a great deal if they join this bookie and place such a wager.

