Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with six meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Ascot, York, Newmarket, Gowran Park and Newcastle get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Lingfield and Salisbury get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Newcastle, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Lingfield.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ascot and one from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ascot, York, Newmarket, Gowran Park, Newcastle, Lingfield and Salisbury

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – ZANBAQ @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 2.25 Ascot



Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Ascot Racecourse, where we have selected Zanbaq to triumph in this Class 1, Group 3 fillies and mares race over the 7f213y trip.

This 3-year-old filly comes here today boasting some impressive form, with two wins, a runner-up finish and a third place finish in her first four racing starts. Last time out, Zanbaq came second around this racecourse in a one-mile race, but had a dwelt start which is the only reason she didn’t win.

If Zanbaq can replicate her fine form from the past few months, she will be hard to beat here for trainer Roger Varian with jockey Jim Crowley on board.

NEXT BEST – VAL DE TRAVERS @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 2.05 York

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at York, where we have sided with Val De Travers to win this Class 4 Handicap over the five furlong distance.

This 4-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, including three wins and two runner-up finishes in his last seven starts. Val De Travers won impressively last time out in a Class 5 Handicap at Musselburgh, winning by almost three lengths and finishing strongly in the final furlong or two.

Val De Travers certainly has what it takes to win this race, provided he brings his A-game and is given a good ride from jockey Tom Scudamore.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, York, Newmarket, Gowran Park, Newcastle, Lingfield and Salisbury on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 52 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Kinta @ 15/2 with Bet UK

2.25 Zanbaq (NAP) @ 13// with Bet UK

3.00 Air To Air @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Emily Upjohn @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.10 Navan Power @ Evs with Bet UK

4.45 Random Harvest @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Mountain Peak @ 7/2 with Bet UK

York Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Val De Travers (NB) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Nationwide @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Dubai Future @ 19/5 with Bet UK

3.50 Catch The Paddy @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Danni California @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Molinari @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Piastrella @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.27 The Parent @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.57 Lalania @ 19/4 with Bet UK

2.32 Francesco Clemente @ 8/13 with Bet UK

3.07 Lethal Levi @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.42 Pure Dreamer @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.17 Dandys Derriere @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.52 Antiphon @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Gowran Park Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Karaoke @ 6/4 with Bet UK

2.20 Blazing Skies @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.55 Manhattan Dandy @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.30 The Cola Brasil @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.05 Torn @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Janoobi @ 7/4 with Bet UK

5.10 Crystal Pool @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Complete Fiction @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Highland Premiere @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Iron Sheriff @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.12 Millionaire Waltz @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.47 Solutre @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.22 Henzar @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.57 Elegant Erin @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.32 Thundering @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.03 Oh So Chic @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

5.08 Shut Up And Dance @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Mhajim @ Evs with Bet UK

6.10 Senor Pockets @ 11/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Kenilworth King @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.10 King Of The Dance @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Flyawaydream @ 21/4 with Bet UK

8.10 Breach @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.40 Cappananty Con @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

5.25 Defilade @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Signcastle City @ 2/5 with Bet UK

6.30 Q Twenty Boy @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.00 Conflict @ 4/6 with Bet UK

7.30 Essme @ 19/2 with Bet UK

8.00 Bellstreet Bridie @ 49/20 with Bet UK

8.30 Alkhattaaf @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change