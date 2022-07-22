Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News king george 2022 ascot trends which horse ticks the most stats

King George 2022 Ascot Trends | Which Horse Ticks The Most Stats?

Updated

20 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Westover

The 2022 Ascot King George VI & Queen Elizabeth this Saturday at Ascot might only have six runners, but what the race lacks in quantity it certainly makes up for in quality. We’ve the Irish Derby winner, Westover, and Epsom Oaks runner-up, Emily Upjohn, as two of the big names heading to post. Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 Ascot King George VI & Queen Elizabeth trends.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: Ascot Races Today 2022 – Cards, Tips & Results of Races at Ascot Today

What Time Is The 2022 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes?

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)
📅Date: Saturday 23rd July 2022
🏇Racecourse: Ascot
💰 Winner: £708,875
📺 TV: RacingTV/ITV

 DID YOU KNOW? 17 of the last 20 Ascot King George winners were aged 3 or 4 years-old

Ascot King George Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the Ascot racecourse using our key trends and stats

  • 20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners
  • 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
  • 17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
  • 17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season
  • 17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner
  • 12/20 – Aged 4 years-old
  • 12/20 – Had run Ascot before
  • 12/20 – Won their previous race
  • 10/20 – Favourites that won
  • 8/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out
  • 8/20 – Won at Ascot before
  • 5/20 – Trained by John Gosden
  • 3/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien
  • Frankie Dettori has ridden the winner in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2017, 2019 and 2020
  • 2 of the last 8 winners were that season’s Epsom Oaks winner
  • Adayar (2021) and Galileo (2001) were the last horses to do the Derby/King George double in the same season
  • Trainer John Gosden won the race in 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 & 2020
  • Trainer Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2001, 2007, 2008 & 2016
  • The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 3/1

RELATED: Pros & Cons of All 6 Runners for King George 2022 at Ascot

Which 2022 King George Runners Fit The Trends?

Broome silksBROOME @ 16/1 with BoyleSports
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Age: 6
Weight: 9-9
Form: 020-51

  • 20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners
  • 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
  • 17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season
  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner
  • 12/20 – Had run Ascot before
  • 12/20 – Won their previous race
  • 8/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out
  • 8/20 – Won at Ascot before
  • Trainer Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2001, 2007, 2008 & 2016

Last seen winning the G2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Up in grade again here so more needed and was only 4th (beaten 9 1/2 lengths) in the race 12 months ago. On a plus, represents the powerful Aidan O’Brien yard that have won the King George four times.

Mishriff silksMISHRIFF @ 7/2 with BoyleSports
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: James Doyle
Age: 5
Weight: 9-9
Form: 214-02

  • 20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners
  • 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
  • 17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner
  • 12/20 – Had run Ascot before
  • 5/20 – Trained by John Gosden

Top-rated in the field and from the John Gosden yard that have five King Georges to their name. Bounced back to form with a running on second in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown last time out and hard to rule out. Negative is that he’s got to give a fair chunk of weight away to Emily Upjohn and Westover being one of the older horses in the race.

Pyledriver silksPYLEDRIVER @ 28/1 with BoyleSports
Trainer: William Muir and Chris Grassick
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Age: 5
Weight: 9-9
Form: 12-042

  • 20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners
  • 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner
  • 12/20 – Had run Ascot before
  • 8/20 – Won at Ascot before

Past winner of the G1 Coronation Cup at Epsom so knows how to win at the top level. But beaten just over 4 lengths in that race this year and will need more based on that. Is another that also has to give weight away to the younger horses.

Torquato Tasso silksTORQUATOR TASSO @ 9/1 with BoyleSports
Trainer: Rene Piechulek
Jockey: Marcel Weiss
Age: 5
Weight: 9-9
Form: 211-61

  • 20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners
  • 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
  • 17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season
  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner
  • 12/20 – Won their previous race

Shock winner of the Arc at Longchamp last October so will be out to prove that wasn’t a fluke. Comes here having won a G2 in Germany earlier this month, but best forn has been with a bit of cut in the ground which he’s unlikely to get here. Will also need to give weight away being a 5 year-old.

Westover silksWESTOVER @ 11/8 with BoyleSports
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Colin Keane
Age: 3
Weight: 8-12
Form: 122-131

  • 20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners
  • 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
  • 17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
  • 17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season
  • 17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner
  • 12/20 – Won their previous race
  • 10/20 – Favourites that won

Form pick after his 7 length Irish Derby romp last month. Had the Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday – well back that day too, so on that form can be expected to see off the Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn. Being a 3 year-old also get a handy 11lbs from the older horses in the race. Looks the one to beat!

 

Emily Upjohn silksEMILY UPJOHN @ 11/4 with BoyleSports
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Age: 3
Weight: 8-9
Form: 1-112

  • 20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners
  • 18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before
  • 17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old
  • 17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season
  • 17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 17/20 – Placed last time out
  • 5/20 – Trained by John Gosden
  • Frankie Dettori has ridden the winner in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2017, 2019 and 2020
  • 2 of the last 8 winners were that season’s Epsom Oaks winner

Frankie Dettori will be looking for an 8th King George win on this classy filly. She was an unlucky second in the Epsom Oaks last time out after stumbling at the start and only just missing out to Tuesday (shorthead).

Gets the fillies’ allowance here too and a massive 14lbs off the older horses and 3lbs off the Irish Derby winner – Westover. Hard to ignore and if getting a better start, but is yet to win a G1 race and 16 of the last 20 KG winners had tasted success at the top table.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Westover Is Our 2022 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Tip

Westover among six runners for King George 2022

It was hard to not be impressed with the way the Ralph Beckett-trained WESTOVER romped away with the Irish Derby (winning by 7 lengths) last month and on that form looks an exciting colt worth sticking with.

This 3 year-old by Frankel was a staying on third in the Epsom Derby the time before and should relish the stiff Ascot track based on his last two efforts as well.

Irish jockey – Colin Keane – who was riding last time in the Irish Derby, keeps the ride and being a 3 year-old also gets a handy 11lbs from the older horses in the race.

In the last 20 runnings of the King George we’ve had 17 winners aged 3 or 4 years-old – only Westover and Emily Upjohn, who is also 3, tick this key trend.

BACK WESTOVER @ 11/8 with BoyleSports

Frankie Dettori Has 7 Ascot King George Wins To His Name

As we know Frankie Dettori loves to have winners at Ascot and with seven King George successes to his name this has been a good race for the pocket Italian over the years.

frankie new

His first win came in 1995 on Lammtarra, who followed up his Epsom Derby win earlier that season, while he’s since added Swain (1998), Daylami (1999) and Doyen (2004) to his King George CV, plus in more recent years mopped up three wins in this Ascot Group One with the classy super-mare – Enable (2017, 2019 & 2020)

Frankie currently shares the King George riding spoils with a certain Lester Piggott, but will be trying to become the most succesful jockey in his own right if his 2022 ride – Emily Upjohn @11/4 with BoyleSports – does the business.

Gosden Double-Handed In Search Of Sixth King George

Trainer John Gosden has won the King George at Ascot five times, with the first only coming in 2011 with Nathaniel.

frankie gosden

He’s since made the race his own with his Epsom Oaks winner of 2014 – Taghrooda – adding this Group One to her name, while Enable was a three-time winner between 2017 and 2020 for Gosden.

He’ll be pinning his hopes on Emily Upjohn @11/4 with BoyleSports, who was an unlucky runner-up in the Epsom Oaks last time and Mishriff @ 7/2 with BoyleSports, who is the top-rated horse in the field, this year – both have big chances being second and third favourites in the King George betting with most bookmakers.

O’Brien Pins Hopes On Broome For His Fifth King George

The powerful Aidan O’Brien yard have won the King George four times – which many feel is a record a bit on the light side for a stable with an array of middle distance talent over the years.

Aidan OBrien

Galileo was O’Brien’s first King George winner in 2001 and then had to wait six years for his next – Dylan Thomas (2007) and followed-up with Duke Of Marmalade (2008) the next season.

His last win in the race was Highland Reel in 2016, so will be hoping to end a five year baron spell this Saturday with his recent Royal Ascot scorer – Broome @ 16/1 with BoyleSports.

logo boylesports**BOYLESPORTS Horse Racing Special Offers** – Money back as a FREE BET if 2nd to the SP Fav in all UK/Ire races. Extra Place Races every day and BEST ODDS GUARANTEED prices. (Ts&C’s apply) JOIN BoyleSports TODAY

King George 2022 Ascot Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

King George Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
WESTOVER 11/8 42% logo boylesports
EMILY UPJOHN 11/4 27% logo boylesports
MISHRIFF 7/2 22% logo boylesports
TORQUATOR 9/1 10% logo boylesports
BROOME 16/1 6% logo boylesports
PYLEDRIVER 28/1 3.5% logo boylesports

All odds correct as of 13:44 BST on Fri, 2 July and subject to change

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Recent Winners

  • 2021 – Adayar (9/4)
  • 2020 – Enable (4/9 fav)
  • 2019 – Enable (8/15 fav)
  • 2018 – Poet’s Word (7/4)
  • 2017 – Enable (5/4 fav)
  • 2016 – Highland Reel (13/8 fav)
  • 2015 – Postponed (6/1)
  • 2014 – Taghrooda (7/2)
  • 2013 – Novellist (13/2)
  • 2012 – Danedream (9/1)

Watch Adayar Winning The 2021 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

2022 Ascot Race Times and Schedule | Sat 23rd July

  • 1:50 – Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 2:25 – Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 3:00 – Moet & Chandon International Stakes (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:35 – King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:10 – Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes (Listed Race) (Formerly The Winkfield Stakes) Cl1 (2yo) 7f SKY
  • 4:45 – Porsche Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m SKY
  • 5:20 – Garrard Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f SKY

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

More Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
385 Codes claimed

Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens