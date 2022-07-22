King George 2022 Ascot Trends | Which Horse Ticks The Most Stats?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Ascot King George VI & Queen Elizabeth this Saturday at Ascot might only have six runners, but what the race lacks in quantity it certainly makes up for in quality. We’ve the Irish Derby winner, Westover, and Epsom Oaks runner-up, Emily Upjohn, as two of the big names heading to post. Andy Newton takes a look at the latest betting, each horses probability of winning and the main 2022 Ascot King George VI & Queen Elizabeth trends.

What Time Is The 2022 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes?



🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 23rd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Ascot

💰 Winner: £708,875

📺 TV: RacingTV/ITV

DID YOU KNOW? 17 of the last 20 Ascot King George winners were aged 3 or 4 years-old

Ascot King George Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the Ascot racecourse using our key trends and stats

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old

17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season

17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

17/20 – Placed last time out

16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner

12/20 – Aged 4 years-old

12/20 – Had run Ascot before

12/20 – Won their previous race

10/20 – Favourites that won

8/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out

8/20 – Won at Ascot before

5/20 – Trained by John Gosden

3/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

Frankie Dettori has ridden the winner in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2017, 2019 and 2020

2 of the last 8 winners were that season’s Epsom Oaks winner

Adayar (2021) and Galileo (2001) were the last horses to do the Derby/King George double in the same season

Trainer John Gosden won the race in 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 & 2020

Trainer Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2001, 2007, 2008 & 2016

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 3/1

Which 2022 King George Runners Fit The Trends?

BROOME @ 16/1 with BoyleSports

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9-9

Form: 020-51

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners ✅

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before ✅

17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season ✅

17/20 – Placed last time out ✅

16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner ✅

12/20 – Had run Ascot before ✅

12/20 – Won their previous race ✅

8/20 – Ran at Royal Ascot last time out ✅

8/20 – Won at Ascot before ✅

Trainer Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2001, 2007, 2008 & 2016 ✅

Last seen winning the G2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Up in grade again here so more needed and was only 4th (beaten 9 1/2 lengths) in the race 12 months ago. On a plus, represents the powerful Aidan O’Brien yard that have won the King George four times.

MISHRIFF @ 7/2 with BoyleSports

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9-9

Form: 214-02

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners ✅

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before ✅

17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting ✅

17/20 – Placed last time out ✅

16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner ✅

12/20 – Had run Ascot before ✅

5/20 – Trained by John Gosden ✅

Top-rated in the field and from the John Gosden yard that have five King Georges to their name. Bounced back to form with a running on second in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown last time out and hard to rule out. Negative is that he’s got to give a fair chunk of weight away to Emily Upjohn and Westover being one of the older horses in the race.

PYLEDRIVER @ 28/1 with BoyleSports

Trainer: William Muir and Chris Grassick

Jockey: PJ McDonald

Age: 5

Weight: 9-9

Form: 12-042

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners ✅

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before ✅

17/20 – Placed last time out ✅

16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner ✅

12/20 – Had run Ascot before ✅

8/20 – Won at Ascot before ✅

Past winner of the G1 Coronation Cup at Epsom so knows how to win at the top level. But beaten just over 4 lengths in that race this year and will need more based on that. Is another that also has to give weight away to the younger horses.

TORQUATOR TASSO @ 9/1 with BoyleSports

Trainer: Rene Piechulek

Jockey: Marcel Weiss

Age: 5

Weight: 9-9

Form: 211-61

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners ✅

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before ✅

17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season ✅

17/20 – Placed last time out ✅

16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner ✅

12/20 – Won their previous race ✅

Shock winner of the Arc at Longchamp last October so will be out to prove that wasn’t a fluke. Comes here having won a G2 in Germany earlier this month, but best forn has been with a bit of cut in the ground which he’s unlikely to get here. Will also need to give weight away being a 5 year-old.

WESTOVER @ 11/8 with BoyleSports

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Colin Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 8-12

Form: 122-131

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners ✅

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before ✅

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old ✅

17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season ✅

17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting ✅

17/20 – Placed last time out ✅

16/20 – Previous Group 1 winner ✅

12/20 – Won their previous race ✅

10/20 – Favourites that won ✅

Form pick after his 7 length Irish Derby romp last month. Had the Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday – well back that day too, so on that form can be expected to see off the Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn. Being a 3 year-old also get a handy 11lbs from the older horses in the race. Looks the one to beat!

EMILY UPJOHN @ 11/4 with BoyleSports

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 8-9

Form: 1-112

20/20 – Previous Group 1 or 2 winners ✅

18/20 – Had won over 1m4f before ✅

17/20 – Aged 3 or 4 years-old ✅

17/20 – Had 2 or more runs already that season ✅

17/20 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting ✅

17/20 – Placed last time out ✅

5/20 – Trained by John Gosden ✅

Frankie Dettori has ridden the winner in 1995, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2017, 2019 and 2020 ✅

2 of the last 8 winners were that season’s Epsom Oaks winner ✅

Frankie Dettori will be looking for an 8th King George win on this classy filly. She was an unlucky second in the Epsom Oaks last time out after stumbling at the start and only just missing out to Tuesday (shorthead).

Gets the fillies’ allowance here too and a massive 14lbs off the older horses and 3lbs off the Irish Derby winner – Westover. Hard to ignore and if getting a better start, but is yet to win a G1 race and 16 of the last 20 KG winners had tasted success at the top table.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Westover Is Our 2022 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Tip



It was hard to not be impressed with the way the Ralph Beckett-trained WESTOVER romped away with the Irish Derby (winning by 7 lengths) last month and on that form looks an exciting colt worth sticking with.

This 3 year-old by Frankel was a staying on third in the Epsom Derby the time before and should relish the stiff Ascot track based on his last two efforts as well.

Irish jockey – Colin Keane – who was riding last time in the Irish Derby, keeps the ride and being a 3 year-old also gets a handy 11lbs from the older horses in the race.

In the last 20 runnings of the King George we’ve had 17 winners aged 3 or 4 years-old – only Westover and Emily Upjohn, who is also 3, tick this key trend.

BACK WESTOVER @ 11/8 with BoyleSports

Frankie Dettori Has 7 Ascot King George Wins To His Name



As we know Frankie Dettori loves to have winners at Ascot and with seven King George successes to his name this has been a good race for the pocket Italian over the years.

His first win came in 1995 on Lammtarra, who followed up his Epsom Derby win earlier that season, while he’s since added Swain (1998), Daylami (1999) and Doyen (2004) to his King George CV, plus in more recent years mopped up three wins in this Ascot Group One with the classy super-mare – Enable (2017, 2019 & 2020)

Frankie currently shares the King George riding spoils with a certain Lester Piggott, but will be trying to become the most succesful jockey in his own right if his 2022 ride – Emily Upjohn @11/4 with BoyleSports – does the business.

Gosden Double-Handed In Search Of Sixth King George

Trainer John Gosden has won the King George at Ascot five times, with the first only coming in 2011 with Nathaniel.

He’s since made the race his own with his Epsom Oaks winner of 2014 – Taghrooda – adding this Group One to her name, while Enable was a three-time winner between 2017 and 2020 for Gosden.

He’ll be pinning his hopes on Emily Upjohn @11/4 with BoyleSports, who was an unlucky runner-up in the Epsom Oaks last time and Mishriff @ 7/2 with BoyleSports, who is the top-rated horse in the field, this year – both have big chances being second and third favourites in the King George betting with most bookmakers.

O’Brien Pins Hopes On Broome For His Fifth King George



The powerful Aidan O’Brien yard have won the King George four times – which many feel is a record a bit on the light side for a stable with an array of middle distance talent over the years.

Galileo was O’Brien’s first King George winner in 2001 and then had to wait six years for his next – Dylan Thomas (2007) and followed-up with Duke Of Marmalade (2008) the next season.

His last win in the race was Highland Reel in 2016, so will be hoping to end a five year baron spell this Saturday with his recent Royal Ascot scorer – Broome @ 16/1 with BoyleSports.

King George 2022 Ascot Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

King George Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker WESTOVER 11/8 42% EMILY UPJOHN 11/4 27% MISHRIFF 7/2 22% TORQUATOR 9/1 10% BROOME 16/1 6% PYLEDRIVER 28/1 3.5%

All odds correct as of 13:44 BST on Fri, 2 July and subject to change

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Recent Winners

2021 – Adayar (9/4)

2020 – Enable (4/9 fav)

2019 – Enable (8/15 fav)

2018 – Poet’s Word (7/4)

2017 – Enable (5/4 fav)

2016 – Highland Reel (13/8 fav)

2015 – Postponed (6/1)

2014 – Taghrooda (7/2)

2013 – Novellist (13/2)

2012 – Danedream (9/1)

Watch Adayar Winning The 2021 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

2022 Ascot Race Times and Schedule | Sat 23rd July

1:50 – Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

2:25 – Longines Valiant Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:00 – Moet & Chandon International Stakes (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:10 – Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes (Listed Race) (Formerly The Winkfield Stakes) Cl1 (2yo) 7f SKY

4:45 – Porsche Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m SKY

5:20 – Garrard Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f SKY

