The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts on Saturday, 23 July, is Lezoo. She drops in grade for the 6f Group 3 Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes that opens the King George card at Ascot this afternoon (1:50). Ralph Beckett’s juvenile filly looks well worth a wager at a fabulous 15/8 price.
An unlucky and controversial loser last time out when horse racing stewards refused to reverse placings despite clear interference, Lezoo escapes a penalty for her previous Listed win here. Off level weights with her rivals, she has leading form claims. The daughter of Zoustar is thus our horse racing NAP this Saturday.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Lezoo win?
The Beckett yard has had a cracking month with 11 winners (and as many seconds) from 54 runners. If we had backed all of those blind on the top betting sites in the UK, it would’ve yielded £15.63 off a £1 level stake. In Lezoo, the stable has a filly part-owned Marc Chan who won her first two starts.
After a debut success at Bath, she followed-up in a Listed event on the July course at Newmarket races towards the end of last month. Lezoo travelled strongly that day and won readily, so looked every inch a Group calibre type. She then lost by half-a-length in a Group 2, but that doesn’t tell the full story.
Today’s horse racing NAP an unlucky loser last time out
Although the official horse racing results from the July Festival read that Lezoo was beaten by Mawj, the winner carried her left off a true line. There were two clear comings together with the jockey of Saeed bin Suroor’s charge not pulling his whip through. It was a surprise that the stewards let the placings stand.
The front two pulled almost two lengths and upwards clear of the remainder. It was significant interference that cost Lezoo the race in the opinion of many analysis. Despite this controversial defeat from inconsistent day-to-day panels of stewards, it’s no surprise that horse racing betting sites have her favourite to gain compensation here.
There are three once-raced unbeaten fillies against Lezoo here. They could be anything. However, what the rest of the field has achieved so far pales in comparison to her form. Lezoo is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day for 23 July. A £10 punt on her at current odds with 888Sport returns £28.75 if she goes one better. New customers that join and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with details below…
